Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: dc comics, NECA

Christopher Reeve Returns as Superman with NECA's Newest Figure

NECA has unveiled a brand new line of retro-inspired action figures that pays tribute to classic DC Comics characters in an 8-inch clothed format

Article Summary NECA’s new Superman figure brings Christopher Reeve’s 1978 Man of Steel back in an 8-inch retro clothed format.

The Superman collectible features a tailored fabric suit, flowing cloth cape, strong likeness, and solid articulation.

Accessories include interchangeable flying and fisted hands plus a flight stand for classic Superman airborne poses.

NECA’s expanding DC line also teases Batman and Green Lantern, with Superman pre-orders live now for $44.99.

Christopher Reeve's legendary portrayal of Superman returns as NECA expands its new line of retro-inspired DC Comics action figures with a figure based on the iconic 1978 film. Standing 8 inches tall, the figure captures Reeve's unmistakable likeness and features a tailored fabric costume and a flowing cloth cape inspired by the classic toy lines of the 1970s. While accessories are minimal, Superman includes a pair of interchangeable flying hands, allowing collectors to recreate his signature airborne poses.

The figure combines bright, screen-accurate colors with impressive sculpting and articulation, creating a nostalgic collectible that celebrates one of the greatest superhero films ever made. With NECA moving beyond its long-running TMNT offerings, it is exciting to see the company expand into additional comic book properties. These figures are not your average designs, but the notion that these releases are homages to classic DC Comics toys is fun. Collectors can also look forward to upcoming releases featuring Green Lantern, Batman, and the classic 1966 Batman television series. Pre-orders are live now for $44.99, with an expected Q1 2027 release.

NECA – Superman (1978) 8" Clothed Action Figure

"From the classic 1978 film starring Christopher Reeve, NECA presents this 8-inch clothed Superman action figure! After being sent from the planet Krypton to Earth by his father, Superman (Kal-El) is found and raised by a kind couple. He soon discovers his superhuman powers and uses them to fight evil in Metropolis while maintaining his secret identity as reporter Clark Kent."

"This Superman figure is dressed in tailored, soft goods clothing similar to the retro toy lines that helped define the licensed action figure market in the 1970s. Wearing his iconic cape, the Man of Steel comes with interchangeable flying hands, fisted hands, and a NECA flight stand for placing him in dynamic flying poses. Comes in collector-friendly window box packaging."

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