Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: masters of the universe, mattel

Classic He-Man Returns for Mattel's Masters of the Universe Origins

Mattel's Masters of the Universe Origins 2027 He-Man brings back vintage-inspired design and a Build-A-Figure Shadow Beast

Article Summary Mattel’s Masters of the Universe Origins 2027 He-Man revives the vintage MOTU look with a 5.5-inch retro design.

The new Masters of the Universe He-Man features 16 points of articulation, removable parts, and sword and shield.

Mattel launches a Masters of the Universe Origins Build-A-Figure wave with Shadow Beast parts packed in all six figures.

Masters of the Universe Origins 2027 Wave 1 preorders are live for $22.99, with He-Man, Man-At-Arms, and Beast Man.

The Most Powerful Man in the Universe is ready to return! That is right, Mattel is back and expanding its Masters of the Universe Origins collection with a new He-Man action figure for 2027. This new release brings back the classic look and feel of the beloved vintage toy line in all its retro glory. Coming in at 5.5" inches tall, He-Man features the signature squat, muscular body design that has made the Origins collection so recognizable. The figure will have 16 points of articulation, with removable body parts and classic accessories like the Power Sword and shield.

Masters of the Universe fans have seen many figures like this before, but Mattel is changing things up for 2027 as they are kicking off a new Build-A-Figure program. That is right: 2027 MOTU: Origins figures will now come with pieces to build a legendary Eternia monster with the Shadow Beast! Originally introduced in the vintage Masters of the Universe toy line, Shadow Beast is a monstrous creature associated with Skeletor and his evil forces. Now, the monster's intimidating appearance and oversized size will be available once again in the Origins line. MOTU collectors will need to track down all six figures in the wave to assemble the complete creature. Pre-orders for this new Build-A-Figure wave of figures are already live for $22.99, with He-Man also being joined by Man-At-Arms and Beast Man.

Masters of the Universe Origins 2027 Wave 1 He-Man



"This Masters of the Universe Origins He-Man action figure is inspired by the vintage MOTU toy line and includes one Build-A-Figure body part for a 7-inch tall Shadow Beast. Fans can collect all 6 parts to complete the oversized figure. With his 5 1/2-inch scale and classic "squatty body" build, He-Man is unmistakably a MOTU Origins figure. His 16 points of articulation provide modern posing options while his removable body parts and sharable sword and shield accessories provide swap-and-play or display possibilities."

"The package design contains nods to the vintage pack but with some very exciting developments. The comic-style back panel visually tells the story of The Most Powerful Man in the Universe, while the series of panels can be placed together to form a full comic strip. The side panel has a display-ready detailed illustration of He-Man. When the illustrations of the 6 packs in the series are connected, they form a dramatic multi-panel battle scene."

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