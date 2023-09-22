Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, iron man, marvel

Classic Marvel Comics Iron Man Lands at Hot Toys with New Figure

A nice assortment of Marvelous 1/6 scale figures have been revealed by Hot Toys including the arrival of a new Iron Man

Hot Toys has been on a hot streak this morning as they drop an incredible line-up of Marvelous 1/6 scale figures. We have seen witches and spiders, but now get ready to embark on a heroic journey through six decades of Earth's Mightiest Heroes with Marvel Comics Classic Iron Man. Celebrating The Avenger's 60th anniversary, a special edition Hot Toys Exclusive Iron Man is on the way and will be limited to only 1,500 pieces. He will come in at 13″ tall, will have 30 points of articulation, as well as light-up elements for his eyes, head, and arms. The bright yellow and red armor is a classic set of Marvel Comics history, and Hot Toys did an excellent job bringing it to life. Fans will also be able to customize their Armored Avenger with two helmeted sculpts and a Tony Stark head, a swappable chest plate, a repulsor effect, display bases, and swappable hands. Enhance your Iron Man Hall of Armor Collection with this beauty that will be offered only in selected markets. All things Hot Toys can be found right here to stay tuned for the arrival of pre-orders.

Marvel Comics Classic Iron Man (Hot Toys Exclusive)

"Created by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee in 1963, Iron Man first appeared in Marvel Comics' Tales of Suspense as the founding member of The Avengers and has been a Marvel multimedia character since its inception. Equipped with a wide array of powerful weapons, he has saved his teammates on numerous occasions. To celebrate a major milestone for Marvel Comics with The Avengers 60th Anniversary, Hot Toys is unveiling a 1/6th scale diecast collectible figure of Classic Iron Man, depicted the one and only Armored Avenger using the iconic color combination. It's an exclusive item with limited quantity of 1,500 units available only in selected markets."

"Meticulously crafted based on Iron Man in Marvel Comics with a unique comic art style presentation, the figure features a newly crafted helmet head with LED-light up function and a newly developed Tony Stark head sculpt; intricate design of the Iron Man armor and structure illustrating its mechanical detail; classic hot red and bright yellow armor; LED light-up design located on the eyes, chest, arc reactor, and palms; removable armor parts for alternate display; a laser shooting hand, a pair of roller shoes, a specially designed figure base with the character's name displayed in block letter art to match the theme. In addition, the Special Edition available includes an expendable Iron Man suitcase for additional styling purpose. Grasp the chance and bring home the retro-inspired figure to your classic Marvel collection today!

The 1/6th scale Classic Iron Man Collectible Figure specially features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Iron Man with original comic book design inspired by Marvel Comics

One (1) newly developed Tony Stark head sculpt

One (1) newly crafted helmeted head with LED light-up function (white light, battery operated)

One (1) additional interchangeable mask

Approximately 33cm tall

Over 30 points of articulations

Contains diecast material

Special features on armor:

Hot red and yellow colored painting on the sleek and streamline Iron Man armor design

LED light-up design on the eyes, chest, arc reactor, and palms (white light, battery operated)

Detachable armors including: One (1) set of helmet armors One (1) pair of chest armors One (1) pair of forearm armors One (1) pair of calf armors One (1) pair of countermeasure dispensers

Seven (7) pieces of interchangeable hands including: One (1) pair of fists One (1) pair of hands with articulated fingers and light-up repulsors (white light, battery operated) One (1) pair of battle hands with light-up repulsor (white light, battery operated) One (1) laser beam shooting right hand

Articulated air flaps at back of the armor

Enhanced joint design on legs to allow flexible movement

Available in the limited quantity of 1,500 units in selected markets

Accessories:

One (1) pair of roller wheels (attachable to figure's feet)

One (1) comic inspired backdrop accessory

A specially designed dynamic figure stand with character name

Exclusive Bonus Accessories for Special Edition:

One (1) Iron Man suitcase

