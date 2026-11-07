Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: masters of the universe, mattel

Clawful Arrives for the Masters of the Universe Chronicles 2027 Lineup

Mattel is bringing Skeletor's monstrous henchman Clawful back as they debut the Masters of the Universe Chronicles 2027 lineup

Article Summary Mattel adds Clawful to the Masters of the Universe Chronicles 2027 Wave 1 lineup as Skeletor’s brutal crustacean warrior.

The 6.5-inch Masters of the Universe Clawful features realistic proportions, detailed sculpting, and an edgier design.

Clawful packs 30 points of articulation, his oversized claw hand, and an axe for dynamic Masters of the Universe poses.

Masters of the Universe Chronicles Clawful is up for pre-order at $27.99 now and arrives in February 2027.

Skeletor is getting another fearsome addition to his ranks, thanks to Mattel, as they expand their Masters of the Universe Chronicles line in 2027. New heroes and villains are on the way, including the fury of Clawful, the villainous crustacean warrior, back for collectors. Standing at roughly 6.5 inches tall, this deadly monster features realistic body proportions, detailed sculpting, and an edgier design that captures Clawful's intimidating personality. The Masters of the Universe Chronicles Clawful does come equipped with his signature oversized claw hand and an additional axe accessory.

Like most of Mattel's new MOTU figures, he has 30 points of articulation, allowing fans to capture some pretty intense poses. The detailed deco also helps bring this classic Masters of the Universe baddie to life, and his new deluxe packaging will work for both in-box and out-of-box collectors. Ready to help Skeletor challenge the Heroic Warriors, Clawful looks like another exciting addition to the growing Masters of the Universe Chronicles collection. Fans can also be on the lookout for more Chronicles figures in Wave 1 with Mekaneck (2026 live-action) and Flight He-Man. Pre-orders are already live for only $27.99, and he is set to release in February 2027.

Masters of the Universe Chronicles 2027 Wave 1 Clawful



"This Chronicles Clawful action figure celebrates the Masters of the Universe villain at a 6 1/2-inch scale. This edgier, extra-articulated figure features collector-level design details and realistic body proportions. It delivers deluxe posability with 30 points of articulation. The fierce deco design of this figure matches his villainous character. In addition to his oversized claw hand, he's armed with an axe. This Warrior with the Grip of Evil looks more than ready to help Skeletor challenge the Heroic Warriors. Deluxe packaging provides display options in or out of the box. Ages 6 and up."

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