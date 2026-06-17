Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: cobra commander, g.i. joe, hasbro

Cobra Commander Reigns Supreme with Hasbro's New G.I. Joe Release

A new G.I. Joe Classified Series figure is on the way from Hasbro with Cobra Commander in his Dress Uniform and Throne

Article Summary Hasbro unveils Cobra Commander Dress Uniform and Throne as G.I. Joe Classified Series figure #221.

The deluxe Cobra Commander figure revives the iconic hooded look made famous in Marvel Comics and 1984 toys.

Cobra Commander includes a soft-goods cape, removable crown, alternate hands, weapons, and snake throne.

Pre-orders for Cobra Commander are live on Hasbro Pulse now for $69.99 ahead of a December 2026 release.

Cobra Commander is taking his rightful place on the throne as Hasbro unveils one of the most commanding releases in the G.I. Joe Classified Series to date. Arriving as figure #221, this new deluxe release showcases Cobra's ruthless leader in his iconic hooded dress uniform, one of the most popular and requested looks in the franchise's history. These hooded designs first appeared in the Marvel Comics run written by Larry Hama, featuring a more relaxed helmet for use at Cobra's secret headquarters or during meetings. The look became even more legendary in 1984 with a mail-away exclusive figure that required fans to collect and redeem Flag Points from G.I. Joe packaging.

Now, Hasbro has fully embraced this iconic, fan-favorite design with a new premium Classified Series release packed with details. Featuring a darker blue uniform, a removable crown, a soft-goods cape, alternate hands, weapons, and an elaborate snake-themed throne. While the hood was commonly seen in both the comics and animated series, it largely disappeared from modern toy lines for years. So it is surprising to see its return to the G.I. Joe Classified Series line, and pre-orders are already live on Hasbro Pulse. The Cobra Commander (Dress Uniform and Throne) is priced at $69.99 with a December 2026 release date.

G.I. Joe Classified Series Cobra Commander (Dress Uniform)

"G.I. Joe is a highly skilled, on-demand, special operations force of men and women from around the globe tasked with defending the world from Cobra, a ruthless criminal organization bent on total domination. The brave members of G.I. Joe are prepared to seek out Cobra in any environment on the planet. From hostile jungles to ice-clad arctic peaks…wherever there's trouble, G.I. Joe is there."

This Cobra Commander in dress uniform figure contains 9 character-inspired accessory pieces including staff, knife, 4 alternate hands for striking villainous poses, snake-coiled globe, weapon accessory, and massive snake hood throne. Plus, removable crown, and softgoods cape.

Features a classic design updated to bring Cobra Commander in his dress uniform into the modern era and 9 accessory pieces inspired by the vintage character's rich history.

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