Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: g.i. joe, hasbro

Cobra Valkyrie Joins the Fight with New G.I. Joe Classified Series

Hasbro’s G.I. Joe Classified Series adds a Retro Cardback Cobra Valkyrie single release — pre-orders are live on Hasbro Pulse for $27.99, with an October 2026 release.

Article Summary Hasbro expands the G.I. Joe Classified Series with a Retro Cardback Cobra Valkyrie revealed after SDCC 2026.

The female Cobra trooper returns from the 2023 Pulse-exclusive two-pack in a new single-release army builder format.

G.I. Joe fans get 9 accessories, including helmet, knife, dual pistols, SMG, assault rifle, and figure stand.

Pre-orders for the G.I. Joe Classified Series Cobra Valkyrie are live on Hasbro Pulse for $27.99, shipping October 2026.

Cobra is building up their army with a brand-new release from Hasbro's popular G.I. Joe Classified Series. The Cobra Valkyries are back with a brand-new Classified Series Retro Cardback figure that will add some female ranks to your growing army. This female Cobra trooper originally debuted in the Classified Series in 2023 as a Hasbro Pulse-exclusive two-pack. Now, the Cobra Valkyrie is back with a brand-new single release, allowing Cobra Commander to build up his ranks with new blood that is ready to take on the Joes.

The Retro Cardback Cobra Valkyrie will come with a nice selection of accessories, including a removable helmet, a knife, dual pistols, a submachine gun, and an assault rifle. This is definitely one figure that G.I. Joe Classified Series fans will want to army-build, and pre-orders are already live on Hasbro Pulse for $27.99, with an October 2026 release date. Be on the lookout for more G.I.Joe Classified Series Retro Cardback figures like Vincent R. "Falcon" Falcone.

G.I. Joe Classified Series – Retro Cardback Cobra Valkrie

"G.I. Joe is a highly skilled, on-demand, special operations force of men and women from around the globe tasked with defending the world from Cobra, a ruthless criminal organization bent on total domination. The brave members of G.I. Joe are prepared to seek out Cobra in any environment on the planet. From hostile jungles to ice-clad arctic peaks…wherever there's trouble, G.I. Joe is there."

"New to the G.I. Joe Classified Series line, Cobra Valkyrie comes ready for adventure, with multiple points of articulation for high poseability. This Cobra Valkyrie figure contains 9 character-inspired accessory pieces including helmet, knife, figure stand, and 6 weapon accessories. The Cobra Valkyries stalk the battlefield as "choosers of the slain" ushering any enemies who cross their path straight to Valhalla. These Cobra Troopers are not to be underestimated or trifled with."

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