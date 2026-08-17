Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Commissioner Gordon Arrives with New The Dark Knight Deluxe Figure

The DC Multiverse is not done just yet as McFarlane Toys has unveiled new releases that bring iconic characters to life

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a deluxe The Dark Knight Commissioner Gordon figure as the DC Multiverse line nears its end.

The Dark Knight Gordon features a screen-accurate look with swappable hands, handcuffs, dossier, revolver, and base.

This is McFarlane’s second Commissioner Gordon figure, following the Walmart-exclusive DC Multiverse Year One release.

Pre-orders for The Dark Knight Deluxe Theatrical Edition Commissioner Gordon are live now for $34.99 at retailers.

A new set of deluxe theatrical-edition DC Multiverse figures is on the way, bringing some iconic heroes and villains to life. Despite McFarlane Toys losing the DC Comics license at the end of this year, the company continues to drop new characters to help collectors finish their collections. Fans of Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight will now be able to complete their sets with the one and only Commissioner Gordon, who is ready to take down the Joker and Two-Face. This is the second DC Multiverse Commissioner Gordon release, following the Year One figure that was a Walmart exclusive.

This version of Gordon is featured in his screen-accurate outfit and comes with a nice assortment of accessories, including swappable hands, an evidence folder, handcuffs, and a revolver. It is nice to see McFarlane bringing weapons back to this line just before it ends. Pre-orders for this Deluxe Theatrical Edition of Commissioner Gordon are already live for $34.99. Be sure to keep an eye out for some of the other upcoming Deluxe Theatrical Edition figures, including Battle-Damaged Catwoman and Batman.

Commissioner Gordon (The Dark Knight) – McFarlane Toys

"Batman™ may be the sworn guardian of Gotham City, but the man who makes it possible for the

Dark Knight™ to safeguard its streets is James Gordon™. A veteran cop who rose through the ranks by putting his foot down on rampant corruption—even when that stalwart devotion to justice came at great personal cost—Gordon worked tirelessly on Gotham's police force, eventually earning himself the title of commissioner."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE™

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Commissioner Gordon as featured in The Dark Knight film

Accessories include gun, handcuffs, extra hands, dossier and base

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ DC MULTIVERSE™ figures!

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