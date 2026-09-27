Posted in: Collectibles, Four Horsemen Studios | Tagged: cosmic legions, four horsemen

Cosmic Legions: Mortal Thorn Kyojii Rune Figure Coming Soon

Blast off with Four Horsemen Studios as they expand their Cosmic Legions collection with brand-new intergalactic characters

Article Summary Four Horsemen Studios expands Cosmic Legions with the Mortal Thorn: Book One wave, adding assassin Kyojii Rune.

Known as The Blade, Kyojii Rune serves the Mortal Thorn with twin Magmarri Blades and a ruthless direct-action role.

The 6-inch Cosmic Legions figure includes alternate heads, 10 hands, 2 pistols, 4 blades, a sheath, and cloak.

Cosmic Legions Mortal Thorn Kyojii Rune is up for pre-order now at $59.99 with a Q3 2027 release window.

A new wave of Cosmic Legion figures is on the way from Four Horsemen Studios with the Mortal Thorn: Book One wave. This wave will introduce a new variety of heroes, aliens, and villains, including Kyojii Rune, also known as The Blade. When the Mortal Thorn needs to abandon secrecy and take a more direct approach, Kyojii Rune is the agent they call upon. Armed with his twin Magmarri Blades, this ruthless warrior will cut through anything standing between him and the organization's mysterious agenda.

Four Horsemen now puts a target on Kyojii's back as Arch General Honora is hunting him down! This new six-inch Cosmci Legions figure is fully articulated and comes loaded with interchangeable parts and accessories. Kyojii includes two alternate heads, five pairs of interchangeable hands, two pistols, and four Magmarri Blades. He also comes with a back sheath for storing his blades and a soft-goods cloak, which is always an impressive touch for these figures. This sci-fi assassin is now ready to join your Cosmic Legions collections in Q3 2027, as pre-orders are already live for $59.99.

Cosmic Legions: Mortal Thorn Kyojii Rune Action Figure

"The chaos agents of the Mortal Thorn exist in the shadows. They quietly and strategically strike out from the darkness to further their agenda, and yet there are times when secrecy must be abandoned in favor of a more direct approach. It is for these missions that the Thorn calls upon the agent known as "The Blade" – Kyojii Rune."

"Armed with a pair of Magmarri Blades, Kyojii Rune ruthlessly cuts through any obstacles that stand in the way of the Mortal Thorn's goals. He is summoned to Akkadian Prime as part of the Thorn's plans to disrupt the Interorbital Expo and humiliate the Phaeroxx Protectorate."

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