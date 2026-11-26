Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: christmas, lego, santa

Countdown the Magic of the Holidays with LEGO's New Santa Set

LEGO celebrates the holiday season with Santa's Holiday Countdown, an 873-piece Christmas display featuring Santa Claus.

Article Summary LEGO’s new Santa’s Holiday Countdown brings festive Santa magic home with a detailed Christmas display build.

The 873-piece Santa set features a snowy rooftop, chimney, wreath, treats, gifts, and Santa in his classic red suit.

An interactive perpetual calendar lets families turn the knobs and count down the days until Christmas with Santa.

LEGO Santa’s Holiday Countdown is for ages 10+ and available now for $59.99 as a fun yearly holiday tradition.

The holidays are getting closer, and LEGO is helping families count down to Christmas with a festive new Santa's Holiday Countdown set! Everyone knows he story of jolly old Saint Nick traveling around the world on Christmas Eve to deliver presents to children. Well, LEGO is now bringing a little of that Christmas magic home with a charming new display build. From his iconic red suit and snowy white beard to his famous journey down the chimney, Santa is here to help count down those days until Christmas.

Standing over 8 inches tall, this 873-piece set recreates a snowy rooftop scene featuring Santa preparing to slide down the chimney with his sack of presents. A lot of brick-built detail is captured here, from a decorative wreath and holiday treats to an interactive perpetual calendar. This will allow kids and adults to turn the knobs and count down the days until Christmas in a fun and creative way. A set like this can easily become a new holiday tradition for any LEGO family, and the LEGO Santa's Holiday Countdown set is already up for purchase at $59.99 on the LEGO Store.

LEGO Santa's Holiday Countdown

'Tis the season to get ready for the big day with the LEGO® Santa's Holiday Countdown (40874) decor building set for builders ages 10 and up. This enchanting holiday toy lets families create a fun display piece with a perpetual calendar, pink-cheeked Santa Claus and more. Bring the gift of magic to the holiday and create jolly ol' St. Nick as he prepares to slide down the chimney on a snowy roof with his sack of gifts beside him."

"Will he make it in time? With each new day, use the knobs to turn the countdown blocks on the chimney and get that much closer to the holiday. The Santa Claus decor kit makes a great wintertime family activity gift for older girls, boys and friends. Display it on a mantlepiece or underneath the tree and create afamily tradition by rebuilding it every year. This set contains 873 pieces."

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