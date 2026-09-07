Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: boss fight studio, court of the dead, Epic H.A.C.K.S.

Court of the Dead 1:12 Mortighull Coming Soon from Boss Fight Studio

Boss Fight Studio returns with Mortighull: Exalted Reaper General, a new 1:12 action figure for the Court of the Dead line.

Article Summary Boss Fight Studio expands its Court of the Dead Epic H.A.C.K.S. line with Mortighull: Exalted Reaper General.

The 1/12 Court of the Dead figure stands about six inches tall with fabric capes, mask, flamberge, and extras.

Mortighull is an Underworld champion and Mortis Knight torn between ending the celestial war and saving souls.

Priced at $59.99, the Court of the Dead Mortighull figure is up for pre-order now with a Q3 2027 release window.

Boss Fight Studio is traveling to the Court of the Dead once again as they debut a brand new action figure. Coming to life from Sideshow Collectibles' original Court of the Dead franchise, Mortighull: Exalted Reaper General has been summoned and is ready to serve once again. Mortighull is an Underworld champion caught between his duty to bring an end to the great celestial war and his growing compassion for the mortal souls caught in the conflict. As a member of the Mortis Knights, he oversees the reaping while walking the dangerous line between duty and the darkness that threatens to consume him.

This highly articulated and wicked Court of the Dead release stands approximately 6" tall and comes equipped with the Veil of Mortality mask, flamberge, alternate hands, a display base, and will feature fabric elements. With his wicked sculpt, eerie details, and ghoulish accessories, Mortighull will make a striking addition to any Court of the Dead or horror collection. Priced at $59.99, Mortighull is currently available for pre-order, with Boss Fight Studio targeting a Q3 2027 release. Build up your Court with more 1/12 figures from Boss Fight with The Queen, The Reaper, and Death himself.

Court of the Dead 1:12 – Mortighull: Exalted Reaper General

"The Reaper General Mortighull is far from a mirror image of his mentor, the resolute Demithyle. Mortighull is torn between his obligation to end the great celestial war… and tempted by darker urges. An Underworld champion conceived for a noble scheme, yet hammered by its cruel purpose, he revels in the thrill of combat but struggles with his compassion for the mortal souls that are unwillingly drawn into the Celestial war."

"Mortighull walks the knife's edge of a warrior who must bring about peace through destruction. As a member of the Mortis Knights, Mortighull administers the reaping, hold it in check, and ensures it is carried out, even when it is most unsavory. These knights take no delight in the force that is often used during a reaping."

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