Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Cybershark Takes A Bite with Hasbro's Transformers: Age of the Primes

The War between Autobots and Decepticons continues on your shelf with a new selection of Transformers Age of the Primes figures

Article Summary Hasbro revives Beast Wars favorite Transformers Cybershark in the Age of the Primes Voyager Class line.

The Maximal hunter transforms from a 7-inch robot into a hammerhead shark in 28 steps for dynamic display.

Transformers Cybershark includes two fin accessories and a double missile blaster that attach in both modes.

Pre-orders are live now at Hasbro Pulse for $42.99, with the Transformers figure set to ship February 2027.

The Predacons might want to think twice before heading back into the water! First introduced during the classic Beast Wars era in 1997, Cybershark is a fearless Maximal warrior who specializes in hunting his enemies beneath the waves. Transforming into a powerful hammerhead shark, Cybershark became a memorable addition to the Beast Wars toyline, with a reputation for tracking Predacons through the ocean depths and taking the fight directly to them. He would later return in 1999 with a Transmetal 2 design, transforming into a cybernetic great white shark. Now, Hasbro is bringing this aquatic warrior back with a brand-new Age of the Primes Voyager Class release!

Cybershark comes in at 7 inches tall when in robot mode; this new Cybershark figure can convert him from robot mode into a shark in 28 steps. Hasbro also included three accessories to help bring this Maximal warrior to life, including two fin accessories and a double missile blaster. These accessories can be attached in either mode, making him a deadly enemy on both land and water. Beast Wars fans will not want to miss this release, and the Transformers Age of the Primes Voyager Class Cybershark figure is up for pre-order at Hasbro Pulse for $42.99, with an expected shipping date of February 1, 2027.

Transformers Age of the Primes Voyager Class Cybershark

"Before the war, even before the Autobots and Decepticons, there were The Thirteen Primes. Every bot, battle, and power in the Transformers universe can be traced back to them. The Age of the Primes line celebrates their epic legacy with a far-reaching collection that touches nearly every corner of the lore. Build your lineup to create a display that is – More Than Meets the Eye."

7-inch (17.5 cm) Voyager Class Cybershark, with deco and detailing inspired by the Transformers universe.

Converts from robot mode to shark mode in 28 steps.

Comes with 2 fin accessories and a double missile blaster accessory that attach in either mode.

Age of the Primes Transformers figures are articulated for display-worthy poses.

Courageous and adventurous, Cybershark is a Maximal with excellent tracking skills and expertise in undersea combat.

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