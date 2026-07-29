Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: avengers: doomsday, hot toys

Cyclops Goes Deluxe with New Hot Toys Avengers: Doomsday 1/6 Figure

Hot Toys is getting ready for the big Doomsday event as they have unveiled some of the first Avengers: Doomsday 1/6 scale figures

Article Summary Hot Toys unveils Avengers: Doomsday Cyclops 1/6 figure, bringing James Marsden’s Fox X-Men hero into the MCU.

Scott Summers gets a more comic-accurate Avengers: Doomsday suit with an LED visor and multiple optic blast effects.

Hot Toys offers Standard and Deluxe Cyclops editions, with the deluxe adding a light-up damaged Sentinel base.

Avengers: Doomsday Cyclops pre-orders are live at Sideshow for $285 and $390, plus a Special Edition metal ring.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe's Multiverse Saga has been a slow burn, but things are finally coming together as we prepare for Avengers: Doomsday. While it will be exciting to see the Avengers and the Thunderbolts return to the big screen, one of the biggest surprises is the arrival of the X-Men. These are not brand-new versions of the characters, but legacy heroes returning from the legendary Fox universe. Hot Toys is now bringing some of these characters to life in a stunning 1/6 scale format, including the arrival of Scott Summers, also known as Cyclops.

Cyclops will finally be wearing a more comic-accurate costume for Avengers: Doomsday, and Hot Toys has packed this release with incredible detail. The figure will feature an LED light-up visor along with a variety of attachable concussive blast effects. Two versions will be available from Hot Toys: a Standard Edition and a Deluxe Edition. The deluxe version will include a light-up damaged Sentinel-themed diorama base. Pre-orders are already live through Sideshow Collectibles, with the Standard Edition priced at $285 and the Deluxe Edition priced at $390. Fans should also watch for Special Edition releases that will include an exclusive Cyclops-themed metal ring.

Avengers: Doomsday – 1/6th Scale Cyclops (Deluxe Version)

"We are counting down to the highly anticipated Avengers: Doomsday, and Scott Summers — the legendary Cyclops, is stepping into the Marvel Cinematic Universe to face off against Doctor Doom. Reprised by James Marsden in his iconic uniform, this legendary hero is fully prepared to unleash his devastating ruby-quartz optic blasts!"

"Today, Hot Toys is excited to introduce the Deluxe Version of the 1/6th scale Cyclops Collectible Figure based on Avengers: Doomsday. Capturing James Marsden's portrayal of Cyclops, this release features a meticulously crafted head sculpt with sculpted short hair, equipped with an LED light-up function on his eyes alongside a perfectly recreated signature visor. To fully bring his mutant powers to life, the figure includes an array of interchangeable visors featuring vibrant, red translucent optic blast effects in various dynamic forms, allowing collectors to recreate his most iconic battlefield poses."

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