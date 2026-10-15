Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends

Cyclops Hits the Streets with New Marvel Legends X-Men '97 Figure

Hasbro is bringing New X-Men–inspired Marvel Legends to life — including an X-Men '97 Cyclops figure; pre-orders start Oct 21 and release is expected Fall 2026.

Article Summary Hasbro revealed a new Marvel Legends X-Men ’97 Cyclops figure at New York Comic Con 2026 for fans and collectors.

The X-Men figure draws from Grant Morrison’s New X-Men era, recreating Cyclops’ bold black-and-yellow look.

This 6-inch Marvel Legends Cyclops includes an alternate head and swappable hands for dynamic X-Men display options.

X-Men ’97 Cyclops pre-orders open October 21 at 1 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse, with a Fall 2026 release planned.

In the early 2000s, Marvel Comics introduced readers to a new era of the X-Men with the launch of New X-Men. This comic book series was primarily written by Grant Morrison, with artwork by Frank Quitely, and ran from 2001 to 2004. It offered a unique take on the iconic mutants, moving away from their traditional superhero costumes and reimagining them as a team evolving in the public eye. Although the storyline was not adapted directly in Disney+'s X-Men '97, the costumes from this memorable comic run did appear. Now, Hasbro is bringing them to life with brand-new Marvel Legends figures.

Cyclops, a.k.a. Scott Summers, is ready to hit the streets in style with a brand-new, detailed 6-inch action figure inspired by his animated appearance. Cyclops features his updated Grant Morrison-era New X-Men outfit, complete with its signature black-and-yellow color scheme. While he does not come with many accessories, he will include a pair of swappable hands and a secondary aggressive head sculpt. Pre-orders are set to go live on October 21 at 1 PM EST through Hasbro Pulse, with an expected Fall 2026 release.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES X-MEN '97 CYCLOPS

"(HASBRO | Ages 4 & up | Pre-order October 21 at 1 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse, Amazon, and other participating retailers; available Fall 2026). A mutant who can fire powerful optic beams and a skilled tactician, Cyclops leads the X-Men seeking to realize Professor X's dream of mutant-human coexistence. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Hasbro Marvel Legends Cyclops action figure!"

This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character's appearance in Marvel Studios' X-Men '97. The figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This Marvel action figure set comes with 3 accessories including alternate head and 2 alternate hands. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for displaying in fans' collections."

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