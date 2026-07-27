Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends

Cyclops Steals the Show with New Avengers: Doomsday Marvel Legends

Hasbro's new Marvel Legends Cyclops figure—modeled on James Marsden's Avengers: Doomsday appearance—is available for pre-order at Hasbro Pulse for $27.99 and ships Fall 2026.

Article Summary Hasbro unveiled the first Avengers: Doomsday Marvel Legends wave at SDCC 2026, led by a new Cyclops figure.

Avengers: Doomsday brings James Marsden back as Cyclops, joining the Avengers, Fantastic Four, and X-Men.

The Avengers: Doomsday Cyclops Marvel Legends figure features an updated suit, alternate hands, and optic blast effect.

Preorders for the Avengers: Doomsday Cyclops figure open July 27 for $27.99, with a Fall 2026 release planned.

The first wave of Marvel Legends figures inspired by Avengers: Doomsday is finally here, and Hasbro is bringing one of the Fox X-Men universe's most iconic heroes into the collection with an all-new Cyclops figure. While Marvel Studios has kept many story details under wraps, Avengers: Doomsday will unite heroes from multiple universes, including the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, and the X-Men. One of the returning mutants is Cyclops, portrayed once again by James Marsden. Marsden originally debuted as Scott Summers in X-Men (2000) before appearing in X2 and X-Men: The Last Stand.

Sadly, his character met an unfortunate fate in the original timeline, but he returned following the events of X-Men: Days of Future Past. Now, Cyclops is set to join Earth's Mightiest Heroes as they battle to stop the collapse of the Multiverse. Hasbro's new Marvel Legends figure features Cyclops in his updated movie costume. It includes interchangeable hands, a removable optic blast effect, and a photo- real head sculpt inspired by James Marsden's return to the role. Pre-orders begin today through Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers for $27.99, with a Fall 2026 release.

MARVEL STUDIOS' AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY CYCLOPS

"(HASBRO | Ages 4 & up | Approx. Retail Price: $27.99 | Pre-order July 27 at 1 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers; available Fall 2026).The leader of the X-Men, Scott Summers, aka Cyclops, gears up to defend mutantkind from extinction against a multiversal threat. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with this Hasbro Marvel Legends Cyclops action figure!"

"This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character's appearance in Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday. The Cyclops figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This Marvel action figure set comes with 4 accessories, including 2 alternate hands, and alternate visor to plug in Cyclops' Optic Blast effect accessory. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for displaying in fans' collections."

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