D23 Star Wars: The Clone Wars Legacy Lightsaber Set Revealed

Disney is getting ready for D23 with some brand new Star Wars exclusives for the convention that will also be getting an online release

The set features intricately designed hilts of Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Ahsoka Tano.

Limited to 3000 pieces, the set comes in a uniquely etched wooden box, with blades sold separately.

Seize these legendary artifacts and explore more Disney exclusives at the D23 Marketplace in Anaheim.

San Diego Comic Con has already come and gone, and now we are off to the next one with D23. This new Disney event will be filled with new reveals and updates for Marvel Comics, Disney, Pixar, and, of course, Star Wars. To make things better, there will be plenty of exclusives arriving for the convention that will be exclusive to D23 and then released online next week. One of these exclusives will take Star Wars back to The Clone Wars with a new Legacy Lightsaber Set that features three iconic Jedi. Three beautifully crafted hilts inspired by iconic characters Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Ahsoka Tano are here and faithfully brought to life.

This limited edition set is featured in a specially crafted wooden box with an etched design on the outside. Limited to only 3000 pieces, each hilt is intricately designed to capture the unique details as seen in the Star Wars films and beloved animated series. Sadly, we will most likely never see these characters on screen together again, so now Star Wars fans can bring their Legacy Lightsabers home in one set. The Disney Parks blade is sold separately, and Star Wars fans can find this set at D23 this weekend and then on shopDisney on August 12.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Legacy Lightsaber Set

"Ready to uncover your next Disney obsession? Today, we're thrilled to unveil a first look at some of the collections and must-have items awaiting event attendees this year at the D23 Marketplace, located within the World of Disney: The Product Experience in Anaheim Convention Center North Level 200!"

"Limited-edition Star Wars: The Clone Wars Legacy Lightsaber set three-pack, celebrating beloved characters from Star Wars: The Clone Wars – Anakin Skywalker, Ahsoka Tano, and Obi-Wan Kenobi. At the event, follow the path between light and dark with The Chosen One Legacy Lightsaber set*, a limited-edition D23 event exclusive collectible tracing Anakin Skywalker's journey. Seize these legendary artifacts before they slip into the shadows of the galaxy! *Blade sold separately."

