Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: daredevil, iron studios

Daredevil and Elektra Team Up with New Iron Studios 1/10 Statue

Clear off some shelf space as new 1/10 Art Scale statues are on the way from Iron Studios including a Daredevil and Elektra team-up

Article Summary Iron Studios unveils a new Daredevil and Elektra 1/10 Art Scale statue, bringing Marvel’s iconic duo together.

The Daredevil collectible stands 20.4 inches tall and captures Matt Murdock and Elektra in a dynamic pose.

Detailed sculpting, hand-painted finishes, and a Hell’s Kitchen cathedral base make this Daredevil statue stand out.

Daredevil fans can pre-order the $759 Iron Studios statue now through Sideshow, with a September 2027 release.

Iron Studios is back with a brand-new selection of 1/10-scale Marvel Comics statues, and one of the highlights is the iconic duo of Daredevil and Elektra. Elektra first appeared in Marvel Comics' Daredevil #168 and was created by writer and artist Frank Miller. As a highly trained assassin and former member of the Hand, Elektra was also Matt Murdock's first great love. Matt met Elektra Natchios while attending Columbia University, where the two quickly fell madly in love. Their relationship would eventually become intertwined with their superhero identities.

Now, Iron Studios is bringing this legendary couple to life with an incredible 20.4-inch-tall statue that showcases the two heroes in action. Featuring incredible sculpted details and hand-painted elements throughout, both characters are captured in a dynamic pose. They are displayed on a Hell's Kitchen-inspired cathedral base with stained glass behind them. If you are a Daredevil fan, this statue is one you will not want to miss. Pre-orders are already live for $759, and fans can order through Sideshow Collectibles. Payment plans are available, with a September 2027 release date.

Iron Studios – Daredevil And Elektra 1:10 Statue

"Since 2012, Iron Studios has been developing and producing extremely detailed collectible figures, being the first Brazilian company with licensed products of the segment, 100% made for collectors. With an acclaimed number of fans worldwide, Iron Studios has been adding an audience that is increasingly demanding and attentive to the smallest detail, winning through some of its works by the most popular and strict collector forums and groups in the World."

"All professionals involved in the processes of creation and development of our figures, share the same passion as our clients, thus, we always seek the highest level of fidelity and perfectionism in each project. Using original references in figures derived from films and series, and creating unique pieces of original comic book characters, based on exclusive conceptual arts, produced by several established artists."

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