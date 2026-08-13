Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Dark Energon Cybertronic Arrives to Enhance Transformers Megatron

Hasbro’s Deluxe Class Dark Energon Cybertronic arrives as part of Transformers: Age of the Primes — a 5.5" translucent purple figure that converts to a jet in 16 steps and splits into six armor pieces to enhance Dark Energon Megatron. Walmart exclusive; pre-order $27.99 for a Sept. 2026 release.

Article Summary Hasbro unveiled Transformers Age of the Primes Dark Energon Cybertronic after San Diego Comic-Con 2026.

The Deluxe Class Transformers figure features translucent purple plastic and striking white-lined Cybertronic deco.

Dark Energon Cybertronic converts from robot to jet in 16 steps and includes a missile for both modes.

The Transformers Walmart exclusive splits into six armor pieces for Dark Energon Megatron and costs $27.99.

War for Cybertron continues as Decepticons and Autobots clash, and Hasbro continues to bring the battle to life. A brand-new collection of Transformers figures is on the way from Hasbro, including the new Deluxe Class Dark Energon Cybertronic figure. This new Dark Energon figure will be part of Hasbro's Transformers Age of the Primes collection, featuring new white-lined deco and molded in translucent plastic.

Unlike the previous release that helped Optimus Prime in battle, the Dark Energon Cybertronic will enhance your Dark Energon Megatron figure, as it will be able to split into six armor pieces to enhance his power. However, Cybertronic is a figure in his own right that converts from a robot to a jet in 16 steps. He will come with an attachable missile accessory that can be used in both robot and jet modes, and will stand approximately 5.5 inches tall. This Transformers: Age of the Primes release is a Walmart exclusive, and pre-orders are live on Walmart and Hasbro Pulse for $27.99, with a September 2026 release.

Transformers: Age of the Primes – Dark Energon Cybertronic

"Before the war, even before the Autobots and Decepticons, there were The Thirteen Primes. Every bot, battle, and power in the Transformers universe can be traced back to them. The Age of the Primes line celebrates their epic legacy with a far-reaching collection that touches nearly every corner of the lore. Molded in translucent purple to represent a surge of Energon power, this collectible Transformers figure is 5.5 inches in robot mode."

"Part of the Energon collection, the figure features unique, detailed white line deco inspired by the Transformers universe. Split Dark Energon Cybertronic into 6 armor pieces for Dark Energon Megatron figure (sold separately, subject to availability). Converts between robot and jet mode in 16 steps. Includes missile accessories that attach in both modes. Build your lineup to create a display that is – More Than Meets the Eye."

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