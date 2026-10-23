Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, street fighter

Dark Ryu Embraces the Shadows with Hasbro's New Street Fighter Line

Coming to life from the new live-action world of Street Fighter, Hasbro has unveiled another wave of 6-inch figures inspired by the new film

Article Summary Hasbro adds Dark Ryu to its Street Fighter 2026 movie line, bringing Evil Ryu’s Satsui no Hado power to shelves.

Inspired by Street Fighter Alpha 2, Dark Ryu captures Ryu’s darker path with a ruthless edge and menacing style.

The 6-inch Street Fighter Dark Ryu figure features full articulation, swappable hands, and removable energy effects.

Dark Ryu pre-orders are live at Walmart for $27.97, joining M. Bison and Guile in Hasbro’s Street Fighter line.

The darkness within Ryu is ready to take over, as Hasbro brings one of Street Fighter's most dangerous alternate fighters into its new 2026 live-action movie figure lineup! First appearing as a hidden character in Street Fighter Alpha 2 in 1996, Evil Ryu represents what happens when the legendary martial artist gives in to the destructive Satsui no Hado. Abandoning the discipline and restraint that define his usual fighting style, this darker version of Ryu embraces a far more ruthless path to power. Now, this sinister Street Fighter warrior is ready to bring that intensity to collectors' shelves.

Joining Hasbro's ongoing live-action line of Street Fighter figures, Dark Ryu comes to life in glorious detail. This sinister figure is packed with some impressive detail, capturing Dark Ryu's all-black outfit with attachable red power effects. He features a different villainous expression compared to the standard Wave 1 release and will come with a pair of swappable hands. Pre-orders are already live at Walmart for $27.97, and he will join M. Bison and Guile in Hasbro's Street Fighter (2026) Collection.

Hasbro Street Fighter (2026) Collection – Dark Ryu

"Disciplined, fearless, and focused, Dark Ryu channels ancient energy into unstoppable attacks! Now fans and collectors can bring that power home with this 6-inch Street Fighter action figure inspired by the movie. His highly articulated limbs can create lots of different poses for different ways to display. Swap his hands between fists and open palms for more custom fighting stances. Swap his hands between fists and open palms for more custom fighting stances. No fighter is tougher, faster, or more determined to win at all costs!"

PREMIUM STREET FIGHTER MOVIE DESIGN: He comes decked in his alternate black gi with torn sleeves and black belt, red gloves and hachimaki (headband)

A FALLEN HERO'S DARK PERSONA: Pose the Dark Ryu action figure into his signature moves with the accessories

INCLUDES 7 ACCESSORIES: Figure comes with removable energy blasts and swappable hands

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