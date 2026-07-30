Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Darkness Rises with Hasbro's Star Wars: The Black Series Mother Talzin

Hasbro’s The Black Series introduces Mother Talzin from Star Wars: The Clone Wars — a 6-inch figure with soft-goods skirt, sword and green Nightsister magick FX. Pre-order on Hasbro Pulse for $27.99; arriving Fall 2026.

Article Summary Hasbro revealed Star Wars: The Black Series Mother Talzin at San Diego Comic-Con 2026, bringing the Nightsister leader to 6-inch scale.

Inspired by Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Mother Talzin features detailed sculpting, soft goods, photoreal design, and articulation.

The Star Wars Black Series figure includes Mother Talzin’s sword plus two green Nightsister magick FX for dynamic display options.

Mother Talzin is up for pre-order now on Hasbro Pulse for $27.99, with the Star Wars Black Series release set for Fall 2026.

Darkness is rising once again as Hasbro brings the powerful leader of the Nightsisters of Dathomir to life. That's right, Mother Talzin, the ancient Nightsister and mother of Darth Maul and Savage Opress, is finally joining Star Wars: The Black Series. Darth Sidious manipulated Talzin into surrendering her son to become his apprentice. Years later, she attempted to strike back against the Sith by empowering Savage Opress, setting events into motion that would have major consequences throughout the Clone Wars.

Hasbro has faithfully recreated Mother Talzin in glorious 6-inch scale, inspired directly by her appearance in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. The figure features a combination of plastic and soft-goods elements and includes her sword along with two attachable green Nightsister magic effects. Mother Talzin is a unique addition to The Black Series lineup, and pre-orders are already live on Hasbro Pulse for $27.99. She is expected to arrive in Fall 2026.

Star Wars: The Black Series – Mother Talzin

"(HASBRO | Ages 4 & up | Approx. Retail Price: $27.99 |Pre-order on July 25 at 5 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse

and participating retailers; available Fall 2026). Mother Talzin held enormous power on her homeworld and wielded the strange magick of the Nightsisters. This THE BLACK SERIES STAR WARS action figure from Hasbro is detailed to look like Mother Talzin from STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS. "

"Fans can display this figure with detailed outfit sculpt, photoreal design, a soft goods skirt, and multiple

articulation points in their collections. Pose out your figure with the included sword and magick FX. With exquisite features and decoration, THE BLACK SERIES embodies the quality and realism that STAR WARS devotees love. Look for more STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-inch action figures to build a galaxy of STAR WARS ™ collectibles on your shelf (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

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