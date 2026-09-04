Posted in: Collectibles, threezerostore | Tagged: marvel, spider-man, Threezero

Darkness Rises with Threezero's Marvel's Spider-Man 2 DLX Venom Figure

Venom is ready to consume New York City with a brand new DLX figure from Threezero inspired by Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 game

Article Summary threezero unveils Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 DLX Venom, capturing Harry Osborn’s terrifying symbiote form.

The 11.4-inch Venom figure features die-cast parts, 33 points of articulation, and a towering game-accurate build.

DLX Venom includes alternate heads, magnetic tongues, interchangeable hands, and symbiote tendrils for poses.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Venom pre-orders are live now for $199.99, with the Standard Edition arriving in July 2027.

Threezero is surely taking its time with its new wave of DLX Spider-Man figures inspired by the hit PlayStation video game Marvel's Spider-Man 2. Fans are still waiting to get their hands on the standard Peter Parker, as well as Miles Morales, swinging in not far behind. However, 3A continues to debut new figures, as they have just unveiled their brand-new DLX Venom based on his Endgame appearance. This version of the symbiote has attached itself to Harry Osborn, who is now enraged with hate and ready to take it out on the Spider-Men of New York City.

Now, Venom comes to life with a brand-new figure that comes in at roughly 11.4 inches tall and uses both plastic and die-cast parts giving him 33 points of articulation. This is a massive release that will truly tower over both the Miles Morales and Peter Parker DLX figures. The Venom figure is beautifully sculpted, features a glossy black-and-white deco, and will come with a soft head, a variety of hands, and some attachable symbiote effects. Collectors can bring home all 11 inches of Venom in July 2027 (or later), and pre-orders are already live for $199.99.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 DLX Venom Standard Edition Figure

"DLX Venom (Standard Edition) stands approximately 29.1 cm (~11.4 inches) tall, utilizing a highly-articulated inner frame with die-cast parts. With around 33 points of articulation, the figure is capable of posing several different combat stances. The massive, imposing body showcases fine pitch-black symbiote muscle textures with huge white spider emblems sharply outlined across the chest and back. Detailed sculpting and exquisite paintwork build rich layers throughout the figure. Together with the iconic fanged mouth, it faithfully captures the ferocious look from Marvel's Spider-Man 2."

"In addition to the default head sculpt, accessories include an expanded open mouth head sculpt that can be freely assembled with the magnetic long or short tongues for flexible styling. Combined with multiple pairs of interchangeable hands and the Venom tendrils, the figure is capable of recreating various shocking attack scenes from the game."

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