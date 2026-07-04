Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: dc comics, iron studios

Darkseid is Unleashed with New DC Comics Statue from Iron Studios

Clear some space, as Iron Studios has revealed a new selection of 1/10 Art Scale statues like DC Comics Darkseid Unleashed

Article Summary Iron Studios expands its DC Comics Art Scale line with Darkseid Unleashed, a towering 1/10 statue of Apokolips’ ruler.

The DC Comics villain is depicted on his throne with classic colors, a Mother Box, and details that highlight his cosmic power.

Darkseid, created by Jack Kirby in 1970, remains one of DC Comics’ most iconic threats through his hunt for Anti-Life.

Pre-orders for the DC Comics Darkseid Unleashed statue are live now at $449.99, with Iron Studios set for a 2027 release.

Iron Studios is expanding its DC Comics Art Scale 1/10 collection with a new release, as a big bad villain has arrived. One of the most recognizable villains in the DC Universe is ready to bless your collection as Darkseid is here. Darkseid first appeared in Superman's Pal Jimmy Olsen #134 (1970) and was created by Jack Kirby. The Ruler of Apokolips is known as a cosmic-level threat to the Justice League and beyond, driven by his relentless pursuit of the Anti-Life Equation. Iron Studios now puts him on his throne with an intricate and highly detailed 1/10 Art Scale statue that stands 10.3" tall.

The statue captures Darkseid's immense, imposing presence, reflecting his god-tier physicality and overwhelming power. Be prepared to command legions of Parademons with this impressive 1/10 release, packed with details and classic DC Comics colors, and featuring a Mother Box. Designed as part of Iron Studios' DC Comics Unleashed series, this new Darkseid will be a highlight for any DC Universe Cosmic Collection or a perfect piece to top off any Justice Legaue display. Pre-orders are already live on the Iron Online Store for $449.99 with a 2027 release date.

Darkseid Unleashed – DC Comics – Art Scale 1/10

"Since 2012, Iron Studios has been developing and producing extremely detailed collectible figures, being the first Brazilian company with licensed products of the segment, 100% made for collectors. With an acclaimed number of fans worldwide, Iron Studios has been adding an audience that is increasingly demanding and attentive to the smallest detail, winning through some of its works by the most popular and strict collector forums and groups in the World."

"All professionals involved in the processes of creation and development of our figures, share the same passion as our clients, thus, we always seek the highest level of fidelity and perfectionism in each project. Using original references in figures derived from films and series, and creating unique pieces of original comic book characters, based on exclusive conceptual arts, produced by several established artists."

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