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Darth Revan Takes Off His Helmet with New Star Wars Sideshow Statue

The fury of Star Wars Darth Revan is unleashed once more with Sideshow Collectibles newest Premium Format Figure

Article Summary Star Wars icon Darth Revan returns in a new Sideshow Premium Format Figure inspired by Knights of the Old Republic.

The post revisits Revan’s journey from celebrated Jedi Knight to feared Sith during the Mandalorian Wars.

This 23-inch Star Wars statue features dual illuminated lightsabers, Mandalorian armor, and an unmasked portrait.

Sideshow’s Darth Revan collectible is up for pre-order now at $1,020 ahead of its planned February 2027 release.

Despite not being part of the ongoing Star Wars canon, Darth Revan remains one of the most beloved Star Wars characters outside of the films. He first appeared in Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, a role-playing game that debuted in 2003. The events of the game take place approximately 4,000 years before the Skywalker saga and follow Darth Revan, who has lost his identity and must discover who he truly is. Before becoming Darth Revan, he was one of the greatest Jedi Knights, but he lost his connection to the Jedi Order during the Mandalorian Wars after believing the Jedi's refusal to intervene would doom the galaxy. However, the war changed him forever. After witnessing countless horrors across the galaxy, Revan eventually turned toward the Dark Side.

Now, Sideshow is bringing Darth Revan to life in his iconic Mandalorian armor with dual lightsabers as a brand-new premium figure. Standing 23 inches tall, Revan features illuminated lightsabers, an alternate portrait revealing the character beneath the mask, and an impressive amount of sculpted detail. The display showcases his detailed armor, flowing cape, signature lightsabers, and an illuminated environmental base. Pre-orders are already available for the Star Wars Darth Revan Premium Format Figure from Sideshow Collectibles for $1,020, with an expected release date of February 2027.

Star Wars – Darth Revan Premium Format Figure

"Sideshow presents the Darth Revan™ Premium Format™ Figure. From the expanded universe of Star Wars Legends, this officially licensed Star Wars™ collectible reaches back into the galaxy's fraught past. Measuring 23" tall x 21.27" wide x 17.3" deep (58.4 cm x 54 cm x 44 cm), the Darth Revan™ Premium Format™ Figure embodies a decisive and destructive victory for the Sith Empire. With his red and purple Lightsabers in hand, Darth Revan stands triumphant over a fallen Mandalorian Crusader ship."

"The crushed metallic hull and engine speak to Darth Revan's military might, and the flow of his black robes prophesies a reign of darkness across time and space following his fateful departure from the Jedi Order. This fully sculpted quarter scale Darth Revan collectible is inspired by designs from the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic™ video games. Silver and stark red, Darth Revan's smooth, shining mask hides his true emotions and intentions."

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