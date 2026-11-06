Posted in: Collectibles, S.H. Figuarts | Tagged: darth vader, star wars, Tamashi Nations

Darth Vader Receives New Star Wars 50th Anniversary S.H.Figuarts

Tamashii Nations celebrates 50 years of Star Wars with a new S.H.Figuarts Darth Vader figure featuring movie poster-inspired colors.

Article Summary Darth Vader gets a new Star Wars 50th anniversary S.H.Figuarts figure with movie poster-inspired colors from 1977.

The 6.7-inch Darth Vader release includes a fabric inner cape, wired outer cape, and dynamic S.H.Figuarts articulation.

Accessories include interchangeable hands, Darth Vader’s red lightsaber, and a swinging effect piece for action poses.

Star Wars collectors can expect an April 2027 release, with Darth Vader priced overseas at ¥9,900 alongside Luke and Leia.

The Dark Lord of the Sith is returning to S.H.Figuarts as Tamashii Nations unveils a brand-new assortment of 50th anniversary figures! 2027 marks the 50th anniversary of Star Wars: A New Hope, and new figures are on the way, inspired by the film's original theatrical poster debut in 1977. Coming in at approximately 6.7 inches tall, this updated Darth Vader features a reimagined color scheme that captures the legendary Dark Lord of the Sith. Vader includes a fabric inner cape, a wired, reinforced outer cape, and a nice variety of accessories.

This release includes an iconic assortment of interchangeable hands, along with his signature red lightsaber, which also comes with a red swinging effect piece. Now this is a fun way to celebrate 50 years of Star Wars, especially for collectors who love seeing these classic characters get a fresh spin. Darth Vader remains one of the most iconic villains in cinema, and this updated S.H.Figuarts release gives fans another reason to bring the Dark Side home. Tamashii Nations will also be releasing Star Wars: A New Hope Movie Poster Color Version figures of Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia. Pre-orders have yet to launch stateside, but the figures are expected to release in April 2027 and are currently priced overseas at ¥9,900.

Darth Vader (STAR WARS: A New Hope) -Movie Poster Color

"Darth Vader" from *Star Wars: Episode IV—A New Hope* is now available at S.H.Figuarts in a color scheme inspired by the original theatrical poster! Darth Vader, the Sith Lord who stood in the way of Luke Skywalker and Ben Kenobi, appears in a color scheme inspired by the poster from when the movie was first released.

We've included the popular fabric inner cape. Enjoy a wide range of poses thanks to the unique articulation of the "S.H.Figuarts"!

Main body

3 pairs of interchangeable hands

Lightsaber pattern 2 types

Lightsaber

Lightsaber effect parts

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