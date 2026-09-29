Posted in: Collectibles, MAFEX | Tagged: dc comics, mafex

DC Comics Batgirl (Recollection Ver.) MAFEX Figure Revealed

A new wave of MAFEX figures are on the way from Medicom Toy including the arrival of the DC Comics Batgirl (Recollection Ver.)

Article Summary Medicom Toy reveals the DC Comics Batgirl (Recollection Ver.) MAFEX figure, inspired by Barbara Gordon’s Batman: Hush look.

The 5.9-inch Batgirl figure features comic-accurate gray-and-blue colors, sharp articulation, and signature utility belt details.

Batgirl includes two heads, extra hands, Batarangs, a grappling hook, wired fabric cape, and a stand for dynamic poses.

Pre-orders for the Batgirl MAFEX figure are live now at $124.99, with an August 2027 release and Batman companion figure.

Medicom Toy is bringing Barbara Gordon's Batgirl into the MAFEX lineup with the MAFEX No. 334 Batgirl (Recollection Ver.), a striking new collectible inspired by her classic Batman: Hush appearance. Standing at around 5.9 inches tall, this highly articulated figure captures Batgirl in her iconic gray-and-blue costume, complete with yellow utility belt details and a comic-inspired design. The figure comes packed with display options, including two interchangeable head sculpts, multiple hands, Batarangs, and a grappling hook with wire for recreating dynamic rooftop poses.

One of the coolest features is the fabric cape with an internal wire, giving collectors the freedom to shape it for dramatic action displays instead of being limited by a fixed plastic cape. This MAFEX release will also feature a display stand to help capture signature aerial poses, making it easy to recreate Batgirl's high-flying style. The "Recollection Ver." name connects the figure to Bruce Wayne's memories of Barbara in Batman: Hush, giving her that perfect comic-book flair. Pre-orders for the MAFEX No. 334 Batgirl (Recollection Ver.) are already live for $124.99 with an August 2027 release. Be sure to snag up the MAFEX No.333 Batman (Recollection Blue Ver.) as well for the ultimate team-up.

DC Comics MAFEX Batgirl (Recollection Ver.) Action Figure

"Batman isn't the only one battling to protect Gotham from the criminals running rampant; Medicom Toy is thrilled to present a new member of the Bat Family joining the MAFEX line with Batgirl! Daughter of Police Commissioner Gordon, Barbara Gordon, AKA Batgirl, has trained to become both an invaluable ally and resourceful crime fighter who is more than capable of taking on the worst of the supervillains that plague the streets. With her razor sharp intellect and arsenal of equipment, Medicom Toy has incorporated all the trademark MAFEX qualities into an outstanding figure you can't miss out on! Order yours today!"

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