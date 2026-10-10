Posted in: Beast Kingdom, Collectibles | Tagged: Batman, Beast Kingdom, dc comics

DC Comics Blackest Night Superman Rises with Beast Kingdom Exclusive

Beast Kingdom takes on the Walmart Collector Con with a new DC Comics figure as Superman takes on the era of Blackest Night

Article Summary Beast Kingdom’s Blackest Night Superman brings DC’s undead Man of Steel to Walmart Collector Con as a new exclusive.

The 8-inch Superman figure features a black-and-silver suit, white cape, red eyes, and a skeletal head sculpt.

With 22 points of articulation and three pairs of hands, Superman offers flexible posing for DC collectors.

Priced at $37.97, Blackest Night Superman is up for pre-order now, with a matching Blackest Night Batman teased.

DC Comics' Blackest Night storyline gave fans a much darker take on some of the publisher's most recognizable heroes, and Beast Kingdom is bringing that version of Superman to collectors with its new DAH-166 Superman action figure. Standing approximately 8 inches tall, the figure features Superman's distinctive black-and-silver costume from the comics, along with a white cape. The figure also includes a detailed head sculpt featuring skeletal details and striking red eyes, capturing the undead appearance of this version of the Man of Steel.

The figure comes with three pairs of interchangeable hands, giving collectors several options for displaying Superman in different poses. Superman's haunting head sculpt, suit, and designs are pretty wicked and will surely stand out in any growing Man of Steel or DC Comics collection. The Beast Kingdom Blackest Night Superman is priced at $37.97 and is up for pre-order for the Walmart Collector Con. Be sure to be on the lookout for the companion Blackest Night Batman DAH figure as well, to bring home a truly undying Dynamic Duo.

Beast Kingdom – DC Comics Superman Blackest Night

"The Beast Kingdom DAH-166 Superman action figure is inspired by DC Comics' Blackest Night storyline. It features a black-and-silver suit, a white cape, and a detailed head sculpt with skeletal features and red eyes. Standing approximately 8 inches tall, the figure includes three pairs of interchangeable hands for different display poses. WARNING: For ages 15 and up. This product contains small parts and/or sharp edges that may cause injury if mishandled. Exercise caution during unpacking and assembly. Damage resulting from misuse, abuse, or intentional alteration is not considered a manufacturing defect and is not eligible for replacement."

Highly detailed Blackest Night Superman head sculpt

DAH action figure body with approximately 22 points of articulation

Three pairs of interchangeable hands: fists, open hands, and gripping hands

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