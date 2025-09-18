Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

DC Comics Classic Batgirl Figure Coming Coon from McFarlane Toys

A Crisis of Infinite Earths is upon McFarlane Toys but that is not stopping them as new DC Comics figures are on the way

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a new DC Comics Classic Batgirl action figure inspired by Barbara Gordon's debut.

Batgirl features her original gray, yellow, and blue batsuit complete with a long-awaited fabric cape.

The collectible includes a grapple gun, batarang, art card, and display base for fans and collectors.

Pre-orders are open now for $26.99, with the DC Classic Batgirl figure releasing in October 2025.

Batgirl is one of DC Comics' most iconic Batman heroines, who is most famously portrayed by Barbara Gordon, the daughter of Gotham City Police Commissioner James Gordon. She first appeared as Batgirl in Detective Comics #359 (1967), created by writer Gardner Fox and artist Carmine Infantino. In her DC Comics debut, Barbara originally created her Batgirl costume to attend a masquerade ball, but ended up stopping a kidnapping attempt by villain Killer Moth. This sense of justice and being a fan of the Dark Knight inspired her to take on the role for herself, joining Batman and Robin in cleaning up Gotham.

A lot has happened to Barbara Gordon since her debut, but McFarlane Toys is taking her back to the beginning with a new DC Comics Classic figure. Batgirl is featured in her iconic gray, yellow, and blue batsuit, and McFarlane Toys has finally given her a fabric cape. She will also come with a grapple gun and a batarang, along with a collectible art card and display base. Pre-orders are already live for the McFarlane DC Classic Batgirl, which will be available for $26.99 and will be released in October 2025.

DC Multiverse – Batgirl (DC Classic)

"A presence in Batman's world ever since she forcibly inserted herself into it, the tenacious Barbara Gordon has spent her life following in the footsteps of her hero father, Commissioner James "Jim" Gordon. While James Gordon has done much to help Gotham City as one of the few honorable cops on the Gotham City Police force, Barbara has done even more as Batgirl."

"Originally starting her career by imitating Gotham City's legendary Dark Knight, Batgirl has since become her own woman, fighting crime in an original style, and putting her years of training and brilliant mind to work protecting Gotham City's under-served neighborhoods."

