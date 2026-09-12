Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

DC Comics Plastic Man Returns to McFarlane Toys with New Release

As DC Multiverse begins to wind down, McFarlane Toys is re-releasing Plastic Man as a new DC Multiverse solo figure inspired by The Terrifics.

Article Summary McFarlane Toys brings DC Comics Plastic Man back as a solo DC Multiverse release after his 2024 Build-A-Figure debut.

Inspired by The Terrifics, the DC Comics Plastic Man figure features 22 points of articulation for dynamic posing.

Collectors get swappable elongated arms, an extra stretched head and neck piece, plus a display base and art card.

The new DC Comics Plastic Man from McFarlane Toys is available now for $26.99, making a fun Justice League add-on.

Back in 2024, McFarlane Toys debuted their Justice League of America Build-A-Figure wave. This wave consisted of Aquaman, Batman, Superman, and John Stewart as Green Lantern, featuring their '90s comic book designs. If fans collected all four of these figures, they could assemble Plastic Man, who is now back with a very welcome re-release! As DC Multiverse is starting to wind down, McFarlane Toys is surely getting its money's worth by re-releasing Build-A-Figures, exclusive releases, and reissues.

Plastic Man makes his return, inspired by his appearance in DC Comics' The Terrifics, with a fun figure that features 22 points of articulation and a variety of interchangeable parts. This release will consist of swappable elongated arms for Plastic Man, as well as a stretched-neck design. There are no rubber features on this figure; instead, all elements are sculpted, but it's still a worthy addition to your Justice League Unlimited collection. Collectors should be able to purchase this new DC Multiverse Plastic Man solo release right now for $26.99.

DC Multiverse – Plastic Man (The Terrifics) 7" Figure

"Plastic Man has fought crime since the 1940s, using his astoundingly pliable form, deductive mind, and underworld knowledge to bring to justice some of the world's strangest villains. "Pies" worked as a private eye with dim but loyal assistant Woozy Winks, and was FBI liaison to the All-Star Squadron and Freedom Fighters during World War II. Decade later he served with the Justice League."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figures based off the DC Multiverse.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Includes elongated extra head, elongated arms and base.

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse figures.

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