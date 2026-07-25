Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

DC Comics Power Girl Joins McFarlane Toys DC Vault Collection

McFarlane Toys expands its Vault Collection with a Collector Edition reissue of Power Girl — pre-orders available for $26.99 and an expected November 2026 release.

Article Summary McFarlane Toys brings DC Comics Power Girl back in the DC Vault Collection, reissuing the sought-after Collector Edition.

The DC Multiverse Power Girl figure features a detailed sculpt, premium paint, and a wired fabric cape for poses.

Power Girl includes interchangeable hands, a display base, and an art card, making it a strong DC Comics release.

Pre-orders are live at the McFarlane Toys Store for $26.99, with the DC Comics Power Girl figure due in November 2026.

McFarlane Toys continues expanding its Vault Collection with the return of another fan-favorite Collector Edition figure: Power Girl. Originally introduced as Kara Zor-El, Power Girl made her first appearance in All-Star Comics #58 (1976). Created by Gerry Conway, Ric Estrada, and Wally Wood, the heroine is the Kryptonian cousin of Superman from Earth-Two and has remained one of DC's most recognizable legacy characters for decades.

The Vault Collection release faithfully reissues the popular Collector Edition figure, featuring the same highly detailed sculpt, premium paint applications, and wired fabric cape that allows collectors to create dynamic flying poses. Power Girl also includes multiple interchangeable hands, a display base, and a collectible art card, making this an excellent opportunity for collectors who missed the original release after it quickly sold out. With demand for the original figure remaining high, this Vault Collection reissue is sure to be one of the most popular releases in the wave. Pre-orders are currently available on the McFarlane Toys Store for $26.99, with an expected November 2026 release.

Power Girl (DC Multiverse) McFarlane Vault Collection

"Kara Zor-El escaped Krypton and gained astounding abilities under Earth-2's yellow sun. Adopted by Clark Kent and Lois Lane, she was coached by Superman (her cousin, Kal-El) and yearned to become a Super Hero. When Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman died after Earth-2 was invaded by Apokolips, Kara and her friend Robin were ejected from their universe. On Prime Earth, Kara rebranded herself as technology entrepreneur Karen Starr, building a company dedicated to bridging dimensions. As Power Girl, she covertly secured funds and confiscated useful technologies in a bid to return to Earth-2."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Includes extra hands, soft goods cape and character display base.

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

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