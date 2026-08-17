Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

DC Comics Red Lantern Corps Lands at McFarlane Toys with New 2-Pack

McFarlane Toys continues to expand the DC Multiverse with new releases — including an Atrocitus and Red Lantern Corps 2‑pack — that bring iconic DC characters to life.

Article Summary McFarlane Toys expands its DC Comics lineup with a Red Lantern Corps 2-pack led by Atrocitus and fueled by rage.

The DC Multiverse set includes Atrocitus, Dex-Starr, and a Red Lantern Corps figure with three swappable heads.

Inspired by DC Comics lore, the Red Lantern Corps debuted in Green Lantern #25 and channels anger through red rings.

McFarlane Toys lists the DC Comics Red Lantern Corps 2-pack at $79.99, with pre-orders live for September 2026.

A crisis on Infinite Earths may be arriving soon at McFarlane Toys as the company prepares to lose its DC license, but that does not mean the company is going down without a fight. McFarlane continues to release some truly incredible DC Comics figures. We have seen plenty of Green Lanterns arrive, but now it is time for the Red Lanterns to grow in your collection. The Red Lanterns debuted in DC Comics with Green Lantern #25 back in 2007 during the era of The Blackest Night. A variety of new Lantern Rings were introduced, including the Red Ring, which is charged by anger and rage.

The Red Lantern Corps was created by Atrocitus, who leads this brand-new army-building two-pack. This will be the second Atrocitus release from McFarlane Toys and will include Dex-Starr, the Red Lantern Corps' infamous feline companion, as well as a secondary Red Lantern Corps figure. The secondary Red Lantern character will come with three different swappable heads, allowing fans to build their very own Red Lantern Corps. DC Comics fans can bring home the fury of the Red Lanterns for $79.99, and pre-orders are live with the set expected to arrive in September 2026.

DC Multiverse Atrocitus Megafig and Red Lantern Corps 2-Pack

"Atrocitus and the Red Lantern gather in this 2-pack! This DC Multiverse Atrocitus Megafig and Red Lantern Corps Green Lantern 7-Inch Scale Action Figure 2-Pack features an 8-inch Red Lantern and a 9-inch tall Atrocitus Megafig. Accessories included are a Dex Starr, alternate heads, lantern, extra hands, and figure bases."

"With blood and rage of crimson red, Ripped from a corpse so freshly dead, Together with our hellish hate, We'll burn you all, that is your fate." Building a Central Power Battery to tap the Emotional Spectrum's light of Rage, Atrocitus dispatched red power rings to find beings similarly wronged and driven by a hunger for retribution. All across the universe, Red Lanterns began exacting fearful vengeance on those deemed to have escaped justice. Their rings constantly stoked their blazing fury.

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