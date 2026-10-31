Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

DC Comics Star Sapphire Lands at McFarlane Toys with New Figure

McFarlane Toys expands its DC Comics Collector Edition lineup with a new Star Sapphire figure, available for pre-order now with a December 2026 release.

Article Summary McFarlane Toys adds DC Comics Star Sapphire to the Collector Edition line with a new 7-inch figure before the line ends.

Carol Ferris, a classic DC Comics Green Lantern rival, arrives in her iconic violet costume with Star Sapphire Corps power.

The DC Comics figure includes swappable hands, purple energy constructs, a display base, and a collectible art card.

Star Sapphire McFarlane Collector Edition #70 is up for pre-order now at $34.99 ahead of a December 2026 release.

The power of love is shining bright in the DC Comics Multiverse as McFarlane Toys is expanding its Collector Edition lineup with a new Star Sapphire. One of Green Lantern's most recognizable rivals is now finally here in 7" scale, just before the line ends at the end of the year. Carol Ferris first appeared in DC Comics with Showcase #22 in 1959 before becoming Star Sapphire in Green Lantern Vol. 2 #16 in 1962. Originally known for her complicated relationship with Hal Jordan, Carol eventually became connected to the Star Sapphire Corps, wielding the violet light of love through a powerful ring.

McFarlane Toys now recreates Star Sapphire in her iconic violet costume for their latest DC Comics Collector Edition figure. In the comics, her abilities include flight, energy projection, protective force fields, and the creation of powerful energy constructs. McFarlane tried to capture some of this with a pair of swappable hands, a pair of purple energy constructs, a display base, and a collectible art card. DC fans can also keep an eye out for a Platinum Edition chase variant that should give her a more DC Classic look. Pre-orders for the Star Sapphire McFarlane Collector Edition #70 figure are already live for $34.99 with a December 2026 release.

Star Sapphire (Green Lantern) McFarlane Collector Edition

"Carol Ferris had no time for love, despite being torn between affection for test pilot Hal Jordan and being attracted to the hero Green Lantern. This emotional conflict led to mayhem after she was selected by warriors of an extraterrestrial matriarchy to wear the all-powerful Star Sapphire. With the gem, all Carol's subconscious desires could be realized and she repeatedly attacked the Green Lantern, determined to bend him to her will."

Incredibly detailed 7in scale figures based off the DC Multiverse.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Includes 2 extra hands, 2 energy constructs and base.

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

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