Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

DC Comics Starfire Joins McFarlane Toys DC Super Powers Collection

McFarlane Toys adds Starfire to the retro DC Super Powers line — a new 4.5-inch collectible action figure in the final wave for collectors.

Article Summary McFarlane Toys adds DC Comics Starfire to the retro DC Super Powers line as one of the final six figures in the wave.

Starfire’s DC Comics legacy began in 1980, introducing the Tamaran princess who became a beloved Teen Titans hero.

The 4.5-inch Starfire figure features bright comic-inspired colors, classic blister card packaging, and 7 points of articulation.

DC Comics collectors can complete their Teen Titans shelf with this nostalgic Super Powers release, priced at $17.99.

DC Super Powers was an iconic toy line that gave comic book fans legendary action figures of their favorite heroes back in the 1980s. Kenner kicked off this line, and although it didn't last long, McFarlane Toys continued to introduce new and iconic characters after acquiring the DC Comics license years ago. Now, the final wave of the DC Super Powers toy line is here, with Starfire being one of the final six. Starfire first appeared in DC Comics Presents #26 in 1980 and was created by George Pérez and Marv Wolfman.

Starfire is a princess from the planet Tamaran who was betrayed by her sister, Blackfire. She would soon come to Earth and join the Teen Titans, becoming an iconic member of the DC Universe ever since. McFarlane Toys is now bringing her to the classic 4.5-inch DC Super Powers line with seven points of articulation, bright colors, and classic Super Powers card-back packaging. This figure is perfect for fans who need to finish off their Teen Titans collection, and they can purchase one right now for $17.99.

DC Comics DC Super Powers Starfire Action Figure

"As brilliant as the sun from which she derives her powers, Koriand'r of Tamaran has refused to let the torments she's suffered crush her spirit. Continuing the legacy of the DC Super Powers line of the 1980s, comes a batch of your favorite heroes and villains in the classic nostalgia series you love. These classic 4 1/2-inch scale Super Powers Figures have approximately 7 points of articulation. Each figure comes packaged in iconic Super Powers blister card packaging with updated artwork and logos reflecting your favorite characters."

Product Features 4.5-inch scale (11.43cm)

Made of plastic

Based on the DC Comics character

Part of the DC Super Powers series

7 Points of articulation

DC Super Powers-themed blister card packaging

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