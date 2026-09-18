Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

DC Comics Wonder Girl Saves the Day with New McFarlane Toys Release

The DC Multiverse is not dying just yet as McFarlane Toys still has some DC Collector Edition figures up its sleeve

A Crisis on Infinite Earths is upon DC Comics collectors as McFarlane Toys' DC Multiverse line is coming closer to an end. However, nothing is stopping McFarlane Toys as they continue to debut some brand-new DC Collector Edition figures. Donna Troy is now back as the legendary Wonder Girl, who made her first appearance in DC Comics back in 1957 with Wonder Woman #123. Donna's origin has changed over the years, but she features similar abilities to Wonder Woman and was one of the founding members of the Teen Titans.

Now, Donna Troy is returning to the DC Multiverse with a brand-new figure that captures her classic costume. Donna will come with a pair of soft hands, a fabric lasso, as well as a collectible card featuring artwork from World's Finest: Teen Titans #2. Pre-orders are already live on Amazon, as well as on the McFarlane Toy Store, for $34.99, and she is set to release at the end of September 2026.

Wonder Girl (DC Classic) McFarlane Collector Edition

"Donna Troy's backstory has been an ever-evolving one, nearly from the time of her creation. Originally conceived as Wonder Girl, Donna was meant to be a teenage version of Wonder Woman as a founding member of the newly formed Teen Titans. She became one of the team's mainstays, taking the independent name Donna Troy, and appearing only once in a Wonder Woman story during the Bronze Age."

"Continuity was altered in the 1980s to recreate Donna as a girl chosen for training by the Titans of Myth, during which she adopted the name Troia. In the 1990s, Donna was reestablished once more, but this time as a magical doppelganger of Wonder Woman brought to life, while Diana was out of action for a while."

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