Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, McFarlane Toys

DC Multiverse Batman & Spawn Collector Edition Gold Label Revealed

A new and exclusive DC Multiverse Batman & Spawn Collector Edition Gold Label 2-Pack has been revealed by McFarlane Toys

Article Summary McFarlane Toys reveals a DC Multiverse Batman & Spawn Collector Edition Gold Label 2-Pack for Walmart Collector Con.

The Batman and Spawn set is inspired by the 2022 Batman/Spawn one-shot by Todd McFarlane and Greg Capullo.

Batman includes swappable hands and a batarang, while Spawn packs two guns, a base, and wired soft goods capes.

The exclusive Batman & Spawn Gold Label 2-Pack launches at Walmart at 10 AM EST for $49.97.

McFarlane Toys is not done with the DC Multiverse just yet, as they have unveiled a new Batman & Spawn 7" Collector Edition Gold Label 2-Pack. Batman and Spawn first crossed paths in 1994, when Image Comics and DC Comics teamed up for two separate crossover stories. The story sent Batman to New York, where he encounters Spawn while investigating a dangerous operation involving cyborgs and stolen human bodies. The two initially clash before eventually working together against a common threat. One of those was Spawn/Batman, written by Frank Miller and illustrated by Todd McFarlane.

Now releasing for Walmart Collector Con, this set features Batman and Spawn together once again, but with new soft goods-wired capes. This set is inspired by the recent 2022 Batman/Spawn one-shot from McFarlane and Greg Capullo. Al Simmons comes with two guns and a display base, while the Dark Knight gets a pair of swappable hands and a batarang. This new DC Multiverse 2-pack is set to drop tomorrow at 10 AM EST on Walmart for $49.97.

DC Multiverse Batman & Spawn Gold Label 2-Pack

"BATMAN: As a child, Bruce Wayne watched as his parents were brutally killed in Gotham City's Crime Alley. Traumatized by their deaths, he devoted his life to becoming the world's greatest weapon against crime, the Batman! To become the ultimate vigilante, the Dark Knight disciplined his mind and body to reach the pinnacle of mental and physical superiority in his relentless pursuit of justice!"

"SPAWN: A Government agent, Al Simmons was killed by his own men. Resurrected from the depths of hell, he returns to Earth as the warrior Spawn, guarding the forgotten alleys of New York City. As he seeks answers about his past, Spawn grapples with the dark forces that returned him to Earth, battling enemies and discovering unlikely allies. As he learns to harness his extraordinary powers, he begins to grasp the full extent of what brought him back, and what he left behind."

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