Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Decepticon Bug Bite Joins Hasbro's Transformers Retro G1 Line

Bring classic Transformers nostalgia to your collection with the Retro G1-Inspired Decepticon Bug Bite figure from Hasbro

Article Summary Hasbro adds Decepticon Bug Bite to the Transformers Retro G1 line, reviving the white-and-black anti-Bumblebee.

The character’s unusual Transformers history traces from GoBots roots to a BotCon 2007 redeco of Classics Bumblebee.

This 4-inch Transformers figure converts from robot to sports car in 23 steps and includes an attachable blaster.

Retro G1-inspired packaging completes Bug Bite’s return, with the Walmart Collector Con release set for October 8.

Sometimes, the strangest characters in Transformers history end up becoming the most interesting toys in anyone's collection. That is certainly true when it comes to Bug Bite, the Decepticon with a surprisingly complex and unique history outside the traditional Generation 1 lineup. Bug Bite traces all the way back to the GoBots universe before Hasbro began to incorporate GoBots into Transformers releases. This would eventually turn Bug Bite into a white-and-black Decepticon, a very sinister counterpart to Bumblebee, and now he is back.

His modern history includes a memorable BotCon 2007 appearance, in which the character was released as part of the Games of Deception set. This debut uses a redeco of the Classics Bumblebee mold, and now Hasbro is bringing it back with a new Retro G1-inspired Transformers debut. Releasing for the Fall Walmart Collector Con, this Anti-Bumblebee stands 4 inches tall, transforms from robot to sports car in 23 steps, and includes an attachable blaster. Hasbro also made sure to give Bug Bite vintage-inspired packaging to elevate its return. The G1 Transformers Retro Bug Bite is set to arrive at Walmart Collector Con on October 8, at 10 AM EST for $27.97.

Transformers Toys Retro G1-Inspired Decepticon Bug Bite

"Add some nostalgia to your Transformers collection with the Retro G1 Decepticon Bug Bite figure. Toy converts from 4-inch (10 cm) robot to sports car in 23 steps and comes with an attachable blaster accessory. Retro-style packaging features a vintage-inspired design and clip-and-save tech specs for figure. Look for more Retro G1 Transformers collectible toys (sold separately, subject to availability) featuring favorite characters to create a lineup that is – More Than Meets the Eye."

"TRANSFORMERS and HASBRO and all related trademarks and logos are trademarks of Hasbro, Inc. Includes figure, 1 piece, and instructions. Figure scale: 4 inches (10 cm). Ages 8 and up. Warning: Choking Hazard – Small parts. Not for children under 3 years. TRANSFORMERS and HASBRO and all related trademarks and logos are trademarks of Hasbro, Inc."

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