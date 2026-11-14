Defel Mercenary Arleil Schous Joins Star Wars: The Vintage Collection

The Mos Eisley Cantina has always been home to some of the strangest and most memorable characters in the Star Wars galaxy, and Hasbro is finally giving one of its more unusual patrons the Vintage Collection treatment! Introducing Arleil Schous, a Defel mercenary who appeared among the shadowy patrons of Chalmun's Cantina in 1977's Star Wars: A New Hope. While he might not have had a major role in the original trilogy, this mysterious alien has developed an interesting place in Star Wars collecting history.

Defels are a species known for their ability to bend light around themselves, making them nearly invisible, although Arleil was already losing this ability as he grew older. Now, this obscure cantina character is getting his own 3.75-inch Vintage Collection action figure with an impressive sculpt, multiple points of articulation, and an included blaster accessory. This alien will come in cardback packaging and will be a fun figure to help fans build up their HasLab Mos Eisley Cantina displays. The Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Arleil Schous is priced at $19.99 on Hasbro Pulse with a Q2 2027 release.