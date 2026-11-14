Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars
Defel Mercenary Arleil Schous Joins Star Wars: The Vintage Collection
Hasbro has revealed that new Star Wars: The Vintage Collection figures are coming in Spring 2027.
Article Summary
- Hasbro reveals Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Arleil Schous, a Defel mercenary from A New Hope’s Cantina.
- The obscure Star Wars cantina alien gets a 3.75-inch figure with premium sculpting, articulation, and blaster.
- Vintage Collection Arleil Schous arrives on a retro Kenner-inspired cardback, ideal for Mos Eisley Cantina displays.
- Star Wars collectors can pre-order Arleil Schous for $19.99, with the new Vintage Collection figure due in Spring 2027.
The Mos Eisley Cantina has always been home to some of the strangest and most memorable characters in the Star Wars galaxy, and Hasbro is finally giving one of its more unusual patrons the Vintage Collection treatment! Introducing Arleil Schous, a Defel mercenary who appeared among the shadowy patrons of Chalmun's Cantina in 1977's Star Wars: A New Hope. While he might not have had a major role in the original trilogy, this mysterious alien has developed an interesting place in Star Wars collecting history.
Defels are a species known for their ability to bend light around themselves, making them nearly invisible, although Arleil was already losing this ability as he grew older. Now, this obscure cantina character is getting his own 3.75-inch Vintage Collection action figure with an impressive sculpt, multiple points of articulation, and an included blaster accessory. This alien will come in cardback packaging and will be a fun figure to help fans build up their HasLab Mos Eisley Cantina displays. The Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Arleil Schous is priced at $19.99 on Hasbro Pulse with a Q2 2027 release.
STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION ARLEIL SCHOUS
"(HASBRO | Ages 4 & up | Pre-order November 12 at 1PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and other participating retailers; available Spring 2027 ). Defel mercenary Arleil Schous could be seen with other shadowy patrons of Chalmun's Cantina when Luke Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi entered the bar. Celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS with premium vehicles, playsets, and action figures from STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION."
"Based on Arleil Schous from STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE , this 3.75-inch-scale figure makes a great addition to any fan's collection. Pose the figure with the included blaster accessory. Calling back to the original 1970s and 1980s vintage toys, this figure features Kenner branding and package design with a unique VC number for collectability. Inspired by the original line, these collectibles feature premium detail and design across product and packaging, and collector-grade deco that fans have come to know and love."