Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, street fighter

Destroy the Competition with Hasbro's Street Fighter Guile Figure

Coming to life from the new live-action world of Street Fighter, Hasbro has unveiled another wave of 6” figures inspired by the new film

Article Summary Hasbro reveals a 6-inch Street Fighter Guile figure inspired by the new live-action movie and his iconic hero look.

The Street Fighter Guile figure features high articulation for signature poses like Flash Kick and Sonic Boom attacks.

Collectors get interchangeable hands plus a communication device and comb for more display and battle options.

Priced at $27.97, the new Street Fighter Guile action figure is available now for pre-order as part of Hasbro’s lineup.

Sound the alarm, World Warriors, because Guile is reporting for duty! One of Street Fighter's most iconic soldiers is ready to answer the call! Guile has been a fan-favorite fighter since his debut in Street Fighter II: The World Warrior in 1991, bringing military discipline, an unmistakable blonde flat-top, and a hard-hitting combat style to the arcade. Driven by his desire to avenge his friend Charlie Nash and bring down M. Bison, Guile has become one of the franchise's most recognizable heroes. Now, Hasbro is bringing the battle-hardened Air Force officer into its new Street Fighter live-action movie figure lineup!

Inspired by his upcoming big-screen Street Fighter film, the new 6-inch Guile action figure features a highly articulated body, an impressive Cody Rhodes head sculpt, and a signature camo outfit. This fighter is entering the tournament with style and will come with a few accessories, including swappable hands, a radio, and a switchblade comb. Guile joins Hasbro's growing collection of movie-inspired Street Fighter figures for $27.97, and pre-orders are already live. Whether you're setting up a showdown against M. Bison or assembling the ultimate roster of fighters, Guile is ready to defend his country and take the fight straight to Shadaloo!

Hasbro Street Fighter (2026) Collection – Guile

"Armed with power, discipline, and devastating Sonic attacks, Guile fights for justice on the front lines! Now fans and collectors can bring that power home with this 6-inch Street Fighter action figure inspired by the movie. His highly articulated limbs can create lots of different poses, including his signature Sonic Boom. Swap his hands between fists and open palms for more custom fighting stances. With fists of steel and a never-say-die attitude, he's always ready for the next mission."

PREMIUM STREET FIGHTER MOVIE DESIGN: He comes decked in his signature tactical camo pants, tank top, boots, and dog tags. Oh, and don't forget that epic hair!

THE SONIC SOLDIER: Pose the Guile action figure into his signature Flash Kick move with the accessories

INCLUDES 4 TOTAL ACCESSORIES: Figure comes with communication device, comb, and swappable hands

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