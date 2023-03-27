Diamond Select Toys Reveals Lord of the Rings Aragorn PVC Statue Diamond Select Toys is at it again with another set of new releases including the Return of the King with Aragon from Lord of the Rings

There has been a lot of new talk about the beloved franchise, The Lord of the Rings, lately. Rumors have been circling around as Warner Bros. is eyeing the idea of expanding the series even further with new films. Fans have already seen an impressive new live-action TV Series through Amazon Prime with the Rings of Power. That series was pretty great, and hopefully, we can continue to see that story unfold. However, you can never beat the classics, and Diamond Select Toys has revealed the Return of the King with a new Aragorn collectible.

Diamond Select Toys has been slowly dropping some pretty amazing The Lord of the Rings 7" scale figures. However, it looks like they are changing direction and giving Middle Earth fans new Diamond Gallery PVC statues. Aragorn is kicking off this new line of statues coming in at 10" tall as the Ranger wields his sword. DST put a lot of detail into this piece, and for only $59.99, it will be a worthy and inexpensive statue for any The Lord of the Rings fans to bring home. The Aragorn Gallery Diorama Statue is priced at $59.99, set for a Q3 2023 release, and pre-orders are live right here.

The King Returns with Lord of the Rings Aragorn

"LORD OF THE RINGS GALLERY ARAGORN PVC STATUE – A Diamond Select Toys release! It's the Return of the King! Aragorn, son of Arathorn, is the first in a line of Gallery Dioramas based on the Lord of the Rings movie trilogy! This approximately 10-inch sculpture shows "Strider" with his sword at the ready, and is made of high-quality PVC with detailed sculpting and paint applications. It comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Caesar, sculpted by Anissa Tchoub! In Shops: Jul 26, 2023. SRP: $59.99."