Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Dick Grayson Returns with DC Page Punchers: Nightwing #81 Figure

The DC Multiverse is coming to an end very soon, but McFarlane Toys is still releasing more DC Comics figures, including Dick Grayson.

Article Summary McFarlane Toys brings Dick Grayson back with a DC Page Punchers Nightwing #81 figure as DC Multiverse nears its end.

The new Nightwing figure features his black-and-blue suit, escrima sticks, extra hands, an art card, and display base.

Inspired by Nightwing #81, the release also includes an English-only reprint comic tied to Heartless and Blüdhaven.

Nightwing fans can pre-order the $27.99 figure now, with a late September 2026 release for Bat-Family collectors.

The DC Multiverse is coming to an end very soon, and McFarlane Toys is making sure they get their money's worth. They have already brought back a nice variety of original releases, exclusives, and so much more. It was a surprise to see the widely popular Red Hood return as a San Diego Comic-Con 2026 exclusive from McFarlane Toys this year. However, that is not the only member of the Bat-Family making a return, as Dick Grayson, a.k.a. Nightwing, is back. There have been a nice variety of DC Multiverse versions of Nightwing over the years, but each one has seemingly missed something, from a costume tweak to missing batons.

Now Nightwing is back with a brand-new DC Comics Page Punchers release that will come with a reprint copy of Nightwing #41. This version of Grayson is nicely captured in his black-and-blue suit. He will come with a pair of batons, a collectible art card, and a display base. This figure will be a must-have for fans looking to complete their Bat-Family in the DC Multiverse before the license ends in 2026. Pre-orders are already live at $27.99, with an expected release in late September 2026.

Nightwing (DC Page Punchers: Nightwing #81)

"Dick Grayson trades out his escrima sticks for a magnifying glass and a sleuth hat to investigate Blüdhaven's new mayor, Melinda Zucco, and find out how the daughter of the man who murdered Dick's parents came to power in Nightwing's city. But his investigative adventure is cut short when he comes face to face with the most horrendous villain in the history of Blüdhaven HEARTLESS."

NIGHTWING is based on his look from the NIGHTWING #81 comic.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing.

Includes 2 escrima sticks, 2 extra hands, art card and base.

Also includes English-only reprint comic book NIGHTWING #81.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS x DC DIRECT PAGE PUNCHERS figures.

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