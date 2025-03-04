Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: jaws, NECA

Discover the Horrors of Amity with NECA's New Jaws Matt Hooper Figure

NECA is back with a new selection of impressive Jaws collectibles including the return to 1975 with the 50th anniversary Matt Hopper

Article Summary Celebrate Jaws' 50th anniversary with NECA's new Matt Hooper figure, capturing the iconic oceanographer.

Standing 7" tall, the figure resembles Richard Dreyfuss and is packed with accessories for shark tracking.

Ultimate edition includes 4 heads, alternate arms, scuba gear, and even a crushed cup for added realism.

Pre-order now for May 2025; perfect for Jaws fans and collectors seeking a piece of movie history.

Matt Hooper, played by Richard Dreyfuss, was a marine biologist who helped the sheriff in the 1975 film Jaws. Hooper helped give our heroes scientific insight into the deadly great white shark that has been terrorizing Amity Island. Unlike the rough and obsessive Sam Quint, Hooper is highly educated and more analytical when it comes to tracking down this creature. He relies more on his knowledge of sharks rather than the brute force tactics of the Captain of the Orca. His near-death experience in the shark cage is one of the film's most suspenseful moments, making him an iconic character from the film. NECA is now celebrating the 50th anniversary of Jaws by creating some new action figures of these heroes.

Matt Hooper has made the cut, and he will come in at 7" tall, features a nice likeness to the actor, and comes with a nice set of accessories. This marine biologist will come with four swappable head sculpts, a pair of alternate arms, and four pairs of hands. That is not all, though, as NECA has also included plenty of gear to track down Bruce with a duffle bag, harpoon, spear, tuba tank, and some crushed cups. The Jaws 50th Anniversary Ultimate Matt Hooper (Amity Arrival) is already up for pre-order at $36.99 with a May 2025 release date.

NECA – Jaws 50th Anniversary Ultimate Matt Hooper (Amity Arrival)

"The iconic character Matt Hooper, portrayed by Richard Dreyfuss, is now available as an Ultimate action figure. Standing in 7-inch scale, the young oceanographer is equipped with multiple interchangeable heads, hands, and gloved hands. Plus, fishing hook, scuba tank, cup, crushed cup, shark dart, and duffel bag. He also features interchangeable arms for an alternative look in his denim jacket or sweater. Comes in collector-friendly window box packaging with opening front flap. Est. Shipping: May 2025!"

Contents

Matt Hooper figure

4 Head sculpts

4 Pairs of hands

Alternate hand

Alternate pair of arms

Duffle bag

Harpoon

Spear

Scuba tank

Cup

Crushed cup

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!