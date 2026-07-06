Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: disney, iron studios, peter pan

Disney Classics Peter Pan & Tinkerbell Statue Debuts from Iron Studios

Clear some space, as Iron Studios has revealed a new 1/10 scale Disney Vintage Art Scale statue of Peter Pan and Tinkerbell

Article Summary Iron Studios unveils a Peter Pan and Tinkerbell 1/10 scale Disney Vintage Art Scale statue inspired by the classic film.

The 9.2-inch Peter Pan statue captures Neverland magic with detailed sculpting and Tinkerbell at his side.

Easter eggs include the crocodile’s ticking clock and Captain Hook’s hook, adding extra Disney Peter Pan nostalgia.

Peter Pan collectors can pre-order the Iron Studios statue now for $399.99, with a release planned for 2027.

A touch of Neverland magic is making its way into Iron Studios' as Peter Pan arrives with a new 1/10 scale Disney Vintage Art Scale line statue. This new design draws from the classic charm of Disney's Peter Pan, capturing the adventurous boy who refuses. Everything you love about this classic tale is beautifully featured, starting with Peter and his faithful fairy, Tinkerbell. Both are packed with some incredible details for this 9.2" tall statue, which will surely have you believe in the tales of Neverland once more.

Rather than focusing on a single narrative beat, Iron Studios has loaded its statue with some additional Easter Eggs. Up first is the base of Peter Pan and Tinkerbell, as the infamous ticking clock found inside the crocodile is captured. To make things better, Hook's hook is also displayed around the clock, which helps fans remember that Hook is never far. As part of Iron Studios' Disney Vintage Art Scale collection, this Peter Pan release serves as a nostalgic display piece for collectors building out the classic Disney lineup. Pre-orders are now available through the Iron Online Store for $399.99, with release expected in 2027.

Peter Pan & Tinkerbell – Disney Classics – Vintage Collection

"Since 2012, Iron Studios has been developing and producing extremely detailed collectible figures, being the first Brazilian company with licensed products of the segment, 100% made for collectors. With an acclaimed number of fans worldwide, Iron Studios has been adding an audience that is increasingly demanding and attentive to the smallest detail, winning through some of its works by the most popular and strict collector forums and groups in the World."

"All professionals involved in the processes of creation and development of our figures, share the same passion as our clients, thus, we always seek the highest level of fidelity and perfectionism in each project. Using original references in figures derived from films and series, and creating unique pieces of original comic book characters, based on exclusive conceptual arts, produced by several established artists."

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