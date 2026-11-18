Posted in: Collectibles, Disney Parks and Stores | Tagged: Disney Store, star wars

Disney Debuts Limited Edition Star Wars Ezra Bridger Legacy Lightsaber

Disney celebrates Life Day 2026 with an exclusive limited edition Ezra Bridger Legacy Lightsaber Set and an illustrated presentation box that plays a video

Article Summary Disney Store celebrates Star Wars Life Day 2026 with a limited edition Ezra Bridger Legacy Lightsaber Set.

The Star Wars Rebels collectible includes replicas of Ezra’s first lightsaber and the blue-bladed hilt he built later.

Both Ezra Bridger Legacy Lightsaber hilts feature sound effects and light up with a compatible blade sold separately.

Limited to 4,000 pieces, the Star Wars set costs $400 and comes in a video-playing collector presentation box.

The Force is strong with this latest Star Wars collectible as Disney celebrates Life Day 2026 with a special limited edition Ezra Bridger Legacy Lightsaber Set inspired by Star Wars Rebels. Featuring two highly detailed Legacy Lightsaber replicas, this release captures an important part of Ezra's journey from street-smart Lothal orphan to Jedi and valued member of the Rebellion. The set includes replicas of Ezra's original lightsaber, destroyed by Darth Vader on Malachor, and the lightsaber he constructed afterward. Both hilts feature sound effects and illuminate when connected to a compatible Legacy Lightsaber blade (sold separately). The original hilt glows green, while his second design illuminates blue.

The real collector highlight is the special illustrated Star Wars presentation box! This beauty automatically plays a video compilation celebrating Ezra's adventures alongside Kanan, Hera, Sabine, Zeb, and Chopper. This is a must-have Star Wars: Rebels release that fans will not want to miss out on owning. Limited to just 4,000 pieces, the Ezra Bridger Legacy Lightsaber Set is priced at $400 and can be purchased right now at the Disney Store and Disney Parks for Life Day.

Ezra Legacy Lightsaber Set – Star Wars: Rebels

"A Jedi you may yet be." Yoda spoke these words to young Padawan Ezra Bridgers. Now you can fulfill your own destiny and experience the path of a Padawan with this limited edition Ezra Lightsaber hilt set featuring two highly detailed replicas. The first is a replica of Ezra's original Lightsaber hilt that was destroyed by Darth Vader on Malachor."

"The second is a replica of the Lightsaber hilt that Ezra made for himself. Each Star Wars hilt features sound effects and illuminates when you attach one of our Lightsaber Blades, sold separately. The original illuminates blue and the second illuminates green. Both are presented in a special illustrated box that plays a video compilation of scenes from Ezra's path from street-smart child to valued member of the Rebellion. Now all eyes will be on your path…"

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