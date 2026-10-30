Posted in: Collectibles, Disney Parks and Stores | Tagged: disney, spider-bot, spider-man

Disney Gives Spider-Man's Spider-Bot a Gingerbread Holiday Makeover

Disney Store's Gingerbread Holiday Mini Spider-Bot features frosting details, motorized legs, and light-up eyes for $39.99.

Article Summary Disney Store’s Spider-Man Gingerbread Holiday Mini Spider-Bot gives the Avengers Campus favorite a festive makeover.

The limited-release Spider-Man Spider-Bot features frosting details, colored squiggles, light-up eyes, and crawling legs.

Inspired by Peter Parker’s Avengers Campus creations, this seasonal Spider-Man collectible suits kids and Marvel fans.

Priced at $39.99, the Spider-Man Gingerbread Holiday Mini Spider-Bot is available now online and at Disney Parks.

Marvel fans can add a little holiday sweetness to their collections with the Gingerbread Holiday Mini Spider-Bot from Disney Store. Inspired by the Spider-Bots found at Avengers Campus, this festive little robot trades its usual tech-inspired look for a delicious gingerbread cookie design. Complete with decorative colored squiggles and white frosting details, this mini bot is ready to crawl into the holiday season. Its motorized legs let it scuttle across surfaces, while its light-up eyes bring a little extra festive fun to playtime.

Spider-Bots originated as part of the interactive experience at Avengers Campus, where fans could discover Peter Parker's robotic creations and explore the world of the Worldwide Engineering Brigade. This holiday edition offers a sweeter take on that Marvel-inspired technology, making it a fun seasonal pick for younger fans and collectors alike. The Gingerbread Holiday Mini Spider-Bot is priced at $39.99 and is available online and at Disney Parks right now. There are not many seasonal Spider-Man bites out there, so this is definitely a treat for Spider-Man and Avengers Campus fans. Be sure to be on the lookout for other Avengers-themed Spider-Bots on Disney and at the Parks, like the upcoming Iron Spider release.

Gingerbread Holiday Mini Spider-Bot – Limited Release

"This limited release Spider-Bot has got into the holiday spirit with its transformation into a gingerbread cookie complete with decorative colored squiggles and white frosting. With light-up eyes and spider-like crawling motion, it will make a sweet addition to your festive fun."

Magic in the details

Limited Release

Mini Spider-Bot

Eyes light up

Motorized legs

On/Off button

The bare necessities

For ages 3 and up

Requires 6 x AG13 button cell batteries, included

ABS / PE / POM

Mini Bot: approx. 2 3/4" H x 4 1/2" W x 4" D

Packaging: approx. 4 1/2" H x 6" W x 4 3/4" D

Imported

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!