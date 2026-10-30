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Disney Spreads Holiday Cheer with Limited Jasmine Holiday Edition Doll

Disney Store's 2026 Holiday Jasmine Doll features a teal hooded gown, golden details, and a lotus flower accessory for $64.99.

Article Summary Disney Store’s Holiday Special Edition 2026 Jasmine doll brings Aladdin’s princess a regal new seasonal look.

The Disney collectible features a teal hooded gown, golden foil details, ornate jewelry, styled hair, and shoes.

A lotus flower accessory and golden-foil window display packaging make this Disney Jasmine doll display-ready.

Priced at $64.99 on Disney Store, the limited Jasmine Holiday Edition is a must for Disney and Aladdin collectors.

Disney Store is celebrating the holiday season with a new Jasmine Holiday Special Edition 2026 Doll inspired by Disney's animated classic Aladdin. This collectible brings the Agrabah princess to life with a regal new look perfect for Disney fans and doll collectors. Standing 11.5 inches tall, Jasmine wears a flowing teal hooded gown adorned with intricate golden-foil detailing. Her outfit features wide sleeves, ornate golden jewelry, a matching belt, and molded shoes. She also comes with finely styled hair and a lotus flower accessory, adding a special touch to this holiday release.

Designed by Disney Store artists, Jasmine arrives in window display packaging finished with golden foil, making her a great addition to any Disney Princess collection. It has always been a treat to see iconic Disney princesses outside their storyline, so having Jasmine get a holiday-themed doll will be a must-have for any Aladdin collector. The Jasmine Holiday Special Edition 2026 Doll is priced at $64.99; it can be purchased right now from shopDisney. Be on the lookout for other limited-edition dolls, like the Walt Disney World 55th-anniversary Cinderella or the Disney Designer Collection Ariel.

Jasmine Holiday Special Edition 2026 Doll – Aladdin

"Royal style meets collector-worthy detail with this elegant Princess Jasmine doll. Dressed in a beautifully detailed ensemble inspired by her iconic look in Aladdin, Jasmine is ready to command attention in any collection. From her flowing hooded gown to the intricate golden foil detailing, every element gives this holiday special edition design a regal finish."

Magic in the details

Holiday Special Edition 2026

Princess Jasmine doll

Flowing hooded gown

Intricate golden foil detailing throughout the gown

Wide, flowing sleeves

Ornate golden jewelry and belt

Molded shoes

Finely styled hair

Lotus flower acessory

Designed by Disney Store artists

Comes in window display packaging with golden foil

Inspired by Disney's Aladdin (1992)

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