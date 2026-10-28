Posted in: Collectibles, Disney Parks and Stores | Tagged: disney, star wars

Disney Store Star Wars R2-H26 Holiday Droid Factory Figure Revealed

Disney's R2-H26 Holiday Droid Factory Figure features a Santa-inspired design, articulated arms, and a festive red hat for $17.99.

Article Summary Disney Store’s Star Wars R2-H26 Holiday Droid Factory figure gives the classic astromech a festive Santa-inspired makeover.

The Star Wars holiday droid features a red-and-white paint scheme, gold dome, pointed Santa hat, and articulated arms.

Standing about 2.5 inches tall, the Star Wars R2-H26 collectible is designed for ages 4+ and holiday display fun.

Disney Parks and online shoppers can pick up the Star Wars R2-H26 Holiday Droid Factory figure now for $17.99.

Star Wars fans can add some new holiday cheer to their collections with the newest Holiday Droid Factory Figure from Disney Store. This festive astromech, R2-H26, is here to bring a Santa-inspired makeover to the galaxy far, far away. He comes complete with a red-and-white paint scheme and a pointed red Santa hat perched atop his gold-colored dome. The Droid Factory line has given collectors plenty of unique astromechs inspired by the Star Wars universe, including special designs created for Disney Parks and seasonal celebrations.

These special figures offer a fun way to expand a droid collection without needing a full-sized interactive robot. R2-H26 features a fully sculpted design with articulated arms, making it a fun addition to any Star Wars holiday display. Standing approximately 2.5 inches tall, this little droid is ready to bring some festive personality to your shelves. The R2-H26 Holiday Droid Factory Figure is priced at $17.99 and can be purchased online and directly at the Parks. Be sure to check out some of the other Disney Parks holiday Star Wars releases, including the upcoming Joy Factory Holiday Droid and special edition R/C Holiday Droid.

R2-H26 Holiday Droid Factory Figure – Star Wars

"With multiple droids populating a galaxy far, far away, this latest release from the Droid Factory is ready to celebrate the holidays. Outfitted in a Santa-themed paint job and topped with a pointed red hat on his gold dome, RD-H26 is fully sculpted, has articulated arms and is filled with festive cheer."

Magic in the details

Fully sculpted

Articulated arms

Fitted with a Santa hat on top of dome opening

Collect all Star Wars Droid Factory figures, each sold separately

Inspired by the Star Wars saga

The bare necessities

For ages 4 and up

ABS / PVC / PP

Figure: approx. 2 1/2" H

Packaging: 6" x 1 2/5" x 9"

Imported

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