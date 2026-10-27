Posted in: Collectibles, Disney Parks and Stores | Tagged: disney, spider-man

Disney Unveils Limited Edition Avengers Campus Iron Spider Spider-Bot

Disney Store's Iron Spider Spider-Bot features motorized legs, glowing eyes, battle modes, and a limited run of 9,000 pieces for $99.99.

Article Summary Disney Store’s limited edition Avengers Campus Iron Spider Spider-Bot brings WEB-inspired action home for Marvel fans.

The Avengers Campus Spider-Bot features motorized legs, glowing eyes, sound effects, and forward, backward, and 360° movement.

Iron Spider’s battle and defensive modes include crouching action and a projector shield that displays the Spider-Man symbol.

Limited to 9,000 worldwide, the Avengers Campus Iron Spider Spider-Bot is available now for $99.99 at Disney Store.

Marvel fans can bring some Avengers Campus action home with the new Iron Spider Spider-Bot Interactive Remote Control Bot from the Disney Store. Inspired by Spider-Man's advanced Iron Spider armor, this limited edition release puts a robotic twist on one of Marvel's most recognizable heroes. The Spider-Bots first became part of the experience at Avengers Campus, where recruits could discover gadgets inspired by Peter Parker and the Worldwide Engineering Brigade, or WEB. The interactive bots were designed to crawl, move, and even battle one another, bringing the world of Spider-Man into the hands of young recruits.

This Iron Spider edition features motorized legs, glowing eyes, light and sound effects, and forward, backward, and 360-degree movement. It also includes a crouching mode and a projector shield that displays the Spider-Man symbol. The remote-controlled bot can battle other Spider-Bots, with additional models sold separately. Limited to 9,000 pieces worldwide, the Iron Spider Spider-Bot is priced at $99.99 and is now available for purchase at Disney Parks and on the Disney Store. Be on the lookout for Disney's Gingerbread Holiday Spider-Bot as well, to help build up your collection.

Iron Spider Spider-Bot Interactive Remote Control Bot

"One of Earth's Mightiest Heroes assumes a new guise as an arachnid Avenger with this special limited edition Spider-Bot Interactive Remote Control Bot inspired by Iron Spider. Take control of the action as you battle opponents with programmed combat and defensive abilities. Its spider-like crawling motion includes backward, forward and 360° movement, plus there's light and sound effects."

Magic in the details

Limited Edition of 9,000*

Includes Spider-Bot and Remote Control

Design inspired by Iron Spider

Forward, backward and 360° movement

Battle game play with other Spider-Bots**

Eyes light up

Motorized legs

Crouching mode

Projector shield projects spider symbol

Works with tactical upgrades (sold separately)

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