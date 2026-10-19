Posted in: Collectibles, Halloween, Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: disney, McDonald's

Disney Villains Take Over McDonald's with New Halloween Boo Buckets

McDonald's brings back Boo Buckets for Halloween with five Disney Villains designs with Maleficent, Ursula, Scar, Cruella de Vil, and Jafar.

Article Summary McDonald’s Boo Buckets return for Halloween 2026 on October 20 with a first-ever Disney Villains collaboration.

Five Disney Villains designs are available: Maleficent, Ursula, Scar, Cruella de Vil, and Jafar.

Each Disney Boo Bucket includes a villain-themed lid and collectible stickers inspired by the iconic characters.

Originally launched in 1986 and revived in 2022, Disney Boo Buckets arrive at participating McDonald’s while supplies last.

McDonald's is bringing back its iconic Boo Buckets to restaurants for Halloween 2026, and this year's lineup is getting a wicked Disney makeover. The beloved seasonal collectibles are returning on October 20, giving fans a new chance to grab these nostalgic Halloween favorites. However, some of Disney's most infamous villains are taking center stage this time, making this the first Boo Bucket collab. Maleficent, Ursula, Scar, Cruella de Vil, and Jafar headline the five-bucket collection, which will surely bring a little animated mischief to your trick-or-treating tradition this year.

For collectors, Boo Buckets have become more than just a fun way to carry Halloween treats. First introduced in 1986, these colorful buckets have built a dedicated following over the decades. They disappeared for decades but returned in 2022, and now the addition of Disney to the lineup will definitely bring fans back. Each bucket will come with its own set of themed Disney stickers, allowing you to customize your Boo Bucket. The Boo Buckets are expected to be available at participating McDonald's restaurants tomorrow on October 20th, while supplies last. Happy Hunting!

Disney Villains Boo Buckets Arrive at McDonald's

"This spooky szn, we're entering our villain era. Our iconic Boo Buckets are teaming up with Disney to bring the ones you love to fear to a McDonald's near you! Starting Oct. 20, the iconic Disney Villains Boo Buckets Happy Meal® are making their way to the Golden Arches with five wickedly collectible designs inspired by Disney's most notorious scene-stealers. Collect the whole squad featuring: Jafar, Ursula, Scar, Cruella and Maleficent."

"Each bucket includes a villain-inspired lid and stickers featuring iconic characters and details true fans will recognize. Whether you're into fabulous flair, mystical magic, fierce ambition, royal schemes, or sea-witch swagger, there's a Boo Bucket for every kind of Villains fan. These iconic Halloween favorites are back with a villainous twist for only a limited time, so the only question is, which one will you get first? Head to your local McDonald's while supplies last."

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