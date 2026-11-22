Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: disney, marvel
Disney's Stitch Becomes Doctor Doom with New Hot Toys Collectible
Hot Toys gives Stitch a Doctor Doom makeover with a new exclusive figure featuring soft light-blue plush fabric, a removable silver mask, and a dark green velvet cloak.
Stitch is no stranger to causing a little trouble, but this time he might have bitten off more than he can chew. Hot Toys is taking Disney's Experiment 626 into the Marvel Universe with a new exclusive Stitch as a Doctor Doom Collectible Figure. This wild crossover gives the lovable Lilo & Stitch alien a Latverian makeover, complete with Doom's signature silver mask, dark green cloak, and armored gauntlets. Coming in at roughly 15.5" tall, Stitch is ready to rule with a fun release that captures his more live-action design with soft light blue plush fabric and some articulation.
Hot Toys was sure to give Experiment 626 everything he needs to become Doctor Doom with a removable mask, dark green velvet hooded cloak with bendable wire, gold-colored clasps, and a metal chain. Just like the previous Hot Toys Stitch figure, this Experiment will have an articulated mouth and ears, allowing for some fun Doctor Doom-themed poses. No other accessories are included, except for an articulated display base to help your Stitch stand and pose. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but expect them to arrive soon on Sideshow Collectibles with a late 2027 – 2028 release.