Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: disney, marvel

Disney's Stitch Becomes Doctor Doom with New Hot Toys Collectible

Hot Toys gives Stitch a Doctor Doom makeover with a new exclusive figure featuring soft light-blue plush fabric, a removable silver mask, and a dark green velvet cloak.

Stitch is no stranger to causing a little trouble, but this time he might have bitten off more than he can chew. Hot Toys is taking Disney's Experiment 626 into the Marvel Universe with a new exclusive Stitch as a Doctor Doom Collectible Figure. This wild crossover gives the lovable Lilo & Stitch alien a Latverian makeover, complete with Doom's signature silver mask, dark green cloak, and armored gauntlets. Coming in at roughly 15.5" tall, Stitch is ready to rule with a fun release that captures his more live-action design with soft light blue plush fabric and some articulation.

Hot Toys was sure to give Experiment 626 everything he needs to become Doctor Doom with a removable mask, dark green velvet hooded cloak with bendable wire, gold-colored clasps, and a metal chain. Just like the previous Hot Toys Stitch figure, this Experiment will have an articulated mouth and ears, allowing for some fun Doctor Doom-themed poses. No other accessories are included, except for an articulated display base to help your Stitch stand and pose. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but expect them to arrive soon on Sideshow Collectibles with a late 2027 – 2028 release.

Marvel Stitch – Stitch as Doctor Doom Collectible Figure

"Kneel before… Stitch! When the galaxy's most mischievous alien experiment meets the sovereign ruler of Latveria, universal domination has never looked so adorably formidable! Hot Toys is thrilled to present the Stitch as Doctor Doom Collectible Figure. Exclusive to Hot Toys, this extraordinary crossover design combines the chaotic charm of Experiment 626 with the regal menace of Marvel's iconic supervillain."

"Standing approximately 39 cm tall, this collectible figure features Stitch crafted in soft, light blue plush fabric over an articulated internal armature that allows for a wide range of expressive poses. His menacing look as Doctor Doom is crowned with a silver mask tailored to his facial contours, allowing collectors to display him fully geared up for galactic conquest, or remove the mask to reveal Stitch's adorable expression beneath — brought to life with an articulated mouth and ears protruding through the hood."

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