Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: avengers: doomsday, iron studios, marvel

Doctor Doom Sits Upon His Throne with New Avengers: Doomsday Statue

Clear some shelf space as a new collection of Art Scale statues is on the way from Iron Studios including Doctor Doom from the MCU

Article Summary Iron Studios unveils a new Doctor Doom Art Scale statue inspired by Avengers: Doomsday and the MCU debut of Victor von Doom.

The 1/10 scale Doctor Doom statue stands 8.8 inches tall and features hand-painted detail with a throne fit for a god.

Three swappable hands let Doctor Doom wield a dark orb, hold an artifact, or strike a powerful spellcasting pose.

Doctor Doom on Throne is up for pre-order now at $249.99, with Iron Studios listing a Q3 2026 release window.

There are many secrets surrounding the next Marvel Cinematic Universe film, Avengers: Doomsday. Not only will three universes be coming together with the Fantastic Four, Avengers, and X-Men, but several brand-new characters will also be introduced. One of them will be Robert Downey Jr.'s portrayal of Victor von Doom, the legendary Marvel Comics villain Doctor Doom. Iron Studios is giving fans a closer look at this legendary Marvel Studios villain with a brand-new Avengers: Doomsday 1/10 Art Scale statue.

Standing approximately 8.8 inches tall, Doctor Doom is displayed on his throne in glorious hand-painted detail and comes with three swappable hands. These interchangeable options include Doom holding a dark orb, an artifact, and a posed power-hand gesture. A tremendous amount of detail has gone into the statue, including a throne room packed with unique symbols, making this truly feel like a throne fit for a god. The new Avengers: Doomsday Doctor Doom on Throne 1/10 scale statue is already available for pre-order through the Iron Online Store for $249.99, with an expected Q3 2026 release.

Iron Studios Avengers: Doomsday – Doctor Doom

"Since 2012, Iron Studios has been developing and producing extremely detailed collectible figures, being the first Brazilian company with licensed products of the segment, 100% made for collectors. With an acclaimed number of fans worldwide, Iron Studios has been adding an audience that is increasingly demanding and attentive to the smallest detail, winning through some of its works by the most popular and strict collector forums and groups in the World."

"All professionals involved in the processes of creation and development of our figures, share the same passion as our clients, thus, we always seek the highest level of fidelity and perfectionism in each project. Using original references in figures derived from films and series, and creating unique pieces of original comic book characters, based on exclusive conceptual arts, produced by several established artists."

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