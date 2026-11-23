Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: newlitg, Stitch

Doctor Stitch In The Daily LITG For The 23rd Of November 2026

Doctor Stitch was the biggest story in Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories

Article Summary Doctor Stitch tops Bleeding Cool’s most-read list, leading the Daily LITG roundup for November 23rd, 2026.

See the ten biggest Bleeding Cool stories yesterday, from Doctor Stitch to DC, Marvel, Mad Cave and more.

Catch extra highlights from the day, including Vault solicits, Amazing Spider-Man sales and Peter Fluck tributes.

Look back through eight years of LITG trends, from DC solicits and Karate Kid to Doctor Who and Saga.

Doctor Stitch was the biggest story in Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past eight years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters by email below. And maybe you just have.

Doctor Stitch, the most read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And some other stories I wrote yesterday:

In LITG one year ago, DC Comics February 2026 Solicits

In LITG two years ago, The Karate Kid Timeline

LITG three years ago, Doctor Who: Star Beast

LITG four years ago, Elon Musk To The Brig

LITG five years ago, Rancour Over Rancor

LITG six years ago, Animal Crossing, Supernatural and Titans

What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.

LITG seven years ago, Leah was talking about her dad.

And everyone was looking for Mandalorian merch.

LITG eight years ago, Saga was controversial in India.

And we were looking a week ahead…

Daily LITG: Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Doctor Who.

Gosh Comics manager Andrew Salmond

Justin Fox , creator of Earth Minds Are Weak, 21st-Century Depression Comics, I Dreamed of You and Mr. Eybyaninch

, creator of Earth Minds Are Weak, 21st-Century Depression Comics, I Dreamed of You and Mr. Eybyaninch Colourist and editor, Carl Gafford

Search In Gaslight's Wayne R. Smith

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!