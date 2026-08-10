Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends

Doom 2099 Rises with New Marvel Legends x Magic: The Gathering Set

Hasbro is releasing a Marvel Legends x Magic: The Gathering Doom 2099 figure — available for pre-order Aug. 13 on Hasbro Pulse for $39.99; expected Fall 2026.

Article Summary Marvel Legends expands into Marvel 2099 with Doom 2099, featuring his sleek silver-and-black armor and blue cloak.

The Marvel Legends x Magic: The Gathering Doom 2099 figure includes alternate hands, head, glasses, and FX.

Hasbro also packs in an exclusive foil Magic: The Gathering Marvel Super Heroes Doctor Doom 2099 card.

Marvel Legends Doom 2099 goes up for pre-order August 13 at 1 PM EST for $39.99, with a Fall 2026 release.

After years of waiting, Hasbro is finally stepping into the world of Marvel Comics 2099 with another futuristic addition to the Marvel Legends lineup. Following previous releases featuring different versions of Spider-Man 2099 and the recent Hulk 2099 figure, the legendary Doom 2099 is now joining the collection. Doom 2099 first appeared in Marvel Comics in 1993, introducing a future version of Victor Von Doom who arrived in the year 2099. While he shares the intelligence and ambition of the classic Doctor Doom, this futuristic version features an entirely different appearance with advanced armor, a flowing blue cloak, and a striking silver-and-black design.

In the comics, Doom 2099 uses his incredible technological knowledge and leadership skills to reshape the future and restore order to a world that has fallen apart. Now, Hasbro is bringing this futuristic ruler to life with a brand-new Marvel Legends Magic: The Gathering release. The figure includes multiple interchangeable hands, special electrical effects inspired by his first appearance, and an exclusive Magic: The Gathering Marvel Super Heroes card featuring Doctor Doom's King of Latveria variant. The Marvel Legends Magic: The Gathering Marvel Super Heroes Doom 2099 figure will be available for pre-order on August 13th at 1 PM EST through Hasbro Pulse and other retailers for $39.99, with an expected Fall 2026 release.

Marvel Legends x Magic: The Gathering – Doom 2099

"Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Marvel Super Heroes Magic: The Gathering Doctor Doom 2099 figure and enhance your Magic deck with a playable card! Detailed to look like the character's appearance in Marvel's Doom 2099 comics this collectible 6-inch scale Doctor Doom 2099 figure is fully articulated with poseable head, arms, and legs."

"This Marvel action figure set comes with 8 accessories, including alternate head with removable glasses, 2 alternate hands, and iconic shield; plus an exclusive foil Magic: The Gathering® | Marvel Super Heroes Doctor Doom 2099 card to expand your Magic deck! Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for posing and displaying in fans' collections. Reimagine Doom 2099 comics-inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel Legends action figures."

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